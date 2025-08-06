Tickets on Sale for THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arkansas Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now on sale for The Glass Menagerie, written by Tennessee Williams and the final production in The Rep's 2025 SummerStage season. The production will run SEPTEMBER 2-14.

Performances will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.; Fridays at 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are available online or by calling The Rep's Box Office at (501) 378-0405.

Ticket prices range from $25-$70, with discounts available for seniors, students, educators, and active military personnel.

The Rep will present a free matinee performance for students on Thursday, September 11. Interested schools should contact community@therep.org.

This production is sponsored by the Will Feland Family, Ruth & Steve Shepherd, and the estate of Lee Cress.

ABOUT THE PLAY:

“Amanda Wingfield” worries about the futures of her adult, unmarried children – aimless “Tom” and challenged “Laura” – all the while dreaming of her gloried debutante past. When a gentleman caller visits their cramped St. Louis apartment, he brings both hope as well as the risk of shattering illusions. This poetic masterpiece is regarded as one of the most significant and beautiful plays in the American Theatre.

Rated PG for adult situations. (click HERE for more content info).

Over the decades, The Glass Menagerie has seen numerous celebrated revivals and screen adaptations, attracting some of the greatest actors of multiple generations. The role of “Amanda Wingfield” has been famously portrayed by legends such as Jessica Tandy, Katharine Hepburn, Joanne Woodward, Jessica Lange, Cherry Jones, and Sally Field, each bringing new depth to the character's blend of charm, pride, and desperation. “Laura” has been memorably portrayed by actresses like Calista Flockhart, Karen Allen, and Amanda Plummer, while the role of “Tom” has featured stars such as John Malkovich, Zachary Quinto, and Sam Waterson. “Jim”, the gentleman caller, has seen performances from actors like Christian Slater and Michael Moriarty.

Now 80 years after its premiere, The Glass Menagerie continues to captivate audiences with its lyrical language, emotional depth, and universal themes of memory, longing, and the fragility of dreams. It remains a moving tribute to the complex beauty of family and imagination.