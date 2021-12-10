TheatreSquared Releases $10 Orchestra Tickets For A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Thanks to sponsorship support from the Walmart Foundation, TheatreSquared has just released a limited quantity of $10 orchestra seats for community members for every performance of A Christmas Carol this season.

Fifty tickets are now available to each performance and may be reserved on a first come, first serve basis, online or by phone beginning immediately.

"We are profoundly grateful to the Walmart Foundation for their leadership support of the Lights Up! for Access program, which has helped us to bring tens of thousands of community members to the theatre who may otherwise have been unable to attend," said Executive Director Martin Miller. "It's an incredible gift to make live, professional theatre more accessible to all-especially in the holiday season!"

"Seeing this holiday classic novel on our new Event Center stage is such an exciting way to wrap up this first year in our expanded building," said David Johnson, Fayetteville Public Library executive director. "We are thankful that TheatreSquared honors our mission to provide free and public access to all by creating an opportunity for us to gift some of our patrons and community members with free show tickets."

ACCESS $10 LIGHTS UP SEATS

Following a sold-out run in 2019, TheatreSquared's hit A Christmas Carol returns this holiday season at the new Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. An original adaptation, T2's A Christmas Carol brings Dickens' classic story to life with innovative staging and plenty of holiday cheer. This magical theater experience will delight all ages-and even the most 'bah humbug' among us.

Originally written by Dickens in 1843, T2's retelling of A Christmas Carol highlights the enduring themes that make the story a classic and sets them inside a library. A lonely boy and a librarian share the story, where three spirits visit the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and take him on a fantastic journey through past, present, and future. But will it be enough to save him? Performed by a diverse ensemble of thirteen actors, the play entertains with song, dance, and a sprig of holiday magic that will fill audiences with the spirit of the season.

Through T2's Lights Up! For Access program, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $10 tickets to any TheatreSquared show. For A Christmas Carol, $10 seats are available to any community member regardless of age. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for constituents of a number of local community service organizations including the Fayetteville Public Library. For more information on TheatreSquared's Lights Up! for Access program, visit theatre2.org/lights-up. Tickets for A Christmas Carol are priced at $10-$55 and can be purchased online at theatre2.org or by calling 479.777.7477.