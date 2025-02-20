TWELFTH NIGHT Opens March 5 At TheatreSquared

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



T2, in partnership with the National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO) and Play On Shakespeare, will produce a charming, modern verse translation (adapted by Alison Carey) of William Shakespeare's brilliant comedy Twelfth Night on the West Theatre stage.

Directed by Aneesha Kudtarkar, the show opens March 5 at TheatreSquared (477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville), and runs through March 30 with 7:30 pm performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2:00 pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets, from $20-$58, can be purchased by calling (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org/twelfth-night.

Experience this delightful contemporary-language version of Shakespeare's mash-up of mistaken identity, drunken pranks, and passionate pursuits. Separated by a shipwreck, Viola and her twin brother embark on a journey of disguise and deception, leading to a tangled web of unrequited love. With lively music, captivating swordplay, and a fresh perspective, TheatreSquared's reimagining of this "most wonderful" romantic comedy promises an unforgettable live theater experience, in a telling that loses none of the original's timeless poetry.

"We're thrilled to announce that TheatreSquared's widespread reach continues to expand with exciting new partnerships with Play On Shakespeare and the award-winning National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO)," says T2 Executive Director Shannon Jones. "We join the NAATCO National Partnership Project (NNPP) along with their current partners, Long Wharf Theatre in Connecticut, Soho Rep in NYC, People's Light in Pennsylvania, and Portland Center Stage in Oregon and kick off our journey together by presenting the first Shakespeare production we've mounted in ten years—and this time with an all-Asian American cast. It's been an incredible honor to join forces with these organizations to bring Shakespeare into the fold once more at T2. Play On Shakespeare's dedication to preserving the integrity of the original text while simultaneously enhancing understanding for audiences around the world make this modern translation version of the script a particularly fun endeavor. The contributions of these two organizations to the theatre world resonate deeply with our values as an organization, and we can't wait to share this breathtaking production with our community."

"This show explores so many deep and meaningful themes—loss, unrequited love, aging—with a lot of heart and humor," says director Aneesha Kudtarkar. "It's a quintessential Shakespearean comedy, but the heart of the play centers around lost siblings who are miraculously reunited. I love that this play offers a company the opportunity to embrace hijinks and hilarity while leaving room for more tender and earnest connections between characters. Our production features a tremendously talented all-Asian cast who are breathing new life into this story, and I have no doubt audiences will leave with a renewed faith that love and life prevail no matter what."

Kudtarkar holds an MFA in directing from the Yale School of Drama. Previous directing credits include A Thousand Maids (Two River Theater), 16 Winters (Emerson Stage), Water by the Spoonful and The Who and the What (Juilliard), Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - #2B (Dorset Theatre Festival), Queen (Long Wharf Theatre, NAATCO), The Who and the What (TheatreWorks Hartford), The Cherry Orchard (The New School), [Veil Widow Conspiracy] (NAATCO), Trouble in Mind and The Winter's Tale (Yale School of Drama).

Additional creatives on this project include Chika Shimizu (Scenic Design); Mariko Ohigashi (Costume Design); Marie Yokoyama (Lighting Design); Sharath Patel (Sound Design); Fior Tat (Production Stage Manager); Brenna Bishop (Assistant Stage Manager); Amber Holley (Assistant Stage Manager); Jennifer McClory (Assistant Costume Designer); Steven Marzolf (Text Coach); David Reed (Fight Choreographer); and Claire Wewers (Assistant Director).

The talented cast includes Anula Navlekar (Viola); Karen Li (Olivia); Eston Fung (Count Orsino); Joyce Meimei Zheng (Feste); Rajesh Bose (Malvolio); Nandita Shenoy (Maria); Victor Chi (Sir Toby Belch); Alex Lydon (Sir Andrew Aguecheek); Nima Rakhshanifar (Sebastian / Ensemble); Victor Yang (Antonio / Ensemble); Joe Binzer (Valentine / Ensemble); Ben Mathew (Curio / Ensemble); and Nilufar Zaifi (Priest / Ensemble).

"This is a fresh, enchanting take on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, featuring a charming modern verse translation by Alison Carey that speaks to today's audience," says T2 Artistic Director Robert Ford. "In collaboration with our amazing partners, our production celebrates the enduring wit and vibrant energy of this timeless comedy — and invites audiences to experience a classic tale reimagined through innovative storytelling, blending Shakespeare's brilliance with a dynamic, contemporary sensibility. A perfect production to usher in spring!"

Tickets Performances of Twelfth Night are scheduled from March 5 through March 30, with 7:30 pm performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2:00 pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. The play is in the West Theatre at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets range from $20-$58. All fees are included, with no additional charges at checkout. Through T2's Lights Up! For Access program, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $15 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations. For more information, visit theatre2.org/lights-up.

