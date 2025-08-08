THE AMEN CORNER Extends Run At Arkansas Repertory Theatre Through August 24

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Arkansas Repertory Theatre will extend its run of James Baldwin’s The Amen Corner through August 24, 2025, adding four additional performances to its previously announced schedule.

Performances will take place tonight through Sunday, August 10; Tuesday, August 12 through Sunday, August 17; and Thursday, August 21 through Sunday, August 24. Tickets range from $25–$65 and are available at TheRep.org or by calling (501) 378-0405. Discounts are offered for seniors, students, educators, and active military personnel.

Set in a Harlem storefront church, The Amen Corner follows Pastor Margaret Alexander, a devout leader whose beliefs are challenged when her estranged husband returns, forcing her to confront the balance between her humanity and her faith. Rated PG, the play explores intense emotional themes, including family conflict, illness, and morality, and is recommended for ages 10 and up. Each performance features a special appearance by a different Central Arkansas choir, appearing as “the visiting church from Philadelphia.”

Directed by Ken-Matt Martin, the production features scenic and lighting design by Sim Carpenter, costumes by Celeste Jennings, sound design by Jeremiah Davison, music direction by Ricardo Richardson, vocal direction by Maya Ellington, and stage management by Kaila Madison. The cast includes Gillian Glasco as Margaret Alexander, Tyrese Shawn Avery as David, Phyllis Yvonne Stickney as Sister Moore, and Aaron Smith as Brother Boxer, along with Tawanna Campbell, Satia Spencer, Jermaine McClure, Portia Jones, Nick Farr, B. Cordell Piggee, Tiara Piggee, Rhindi White, and Bijoux in supporting roles.