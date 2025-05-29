 tracking pixel
Spotlight: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER at TheatreSquared

See T2's latest killer musical comedy from to-die-for seats now.

By: May. 29, 2025
Blood may spill. Spines may chill. It's funny still. Get ready for a riotous adventure with Tony Award-winning Best Musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder. Follow Monty Navarro, a low-born man who discovers he's eighth in line for an earldom in the D'Ysquith family.

With murder, mayhem, and romance on his mind, Monty plots a wicked scheme to knock off his relatives. You'll love the unforgettable music, endless laughs, and a standout performance by one actor playing all eight doomed heirs.



