Spotlight: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER at TheatreSquared

Though sometimes it feels like it takes 525,600 minutes to drive to Texarkana, the trip is always worth it, especially when the Texarkana Repertory Company delivers powerhouse performances like RENT, presented May 2–11. With raw emotion, electrifying vocals, and fearless storytelling, this production, Directed by Michael Cooper, captured the spirit of Jonathan Larson’s iconic rock musical while infusing it with a unique local energy that left audiences breathless. It was a vibrant reminder that art not only reflects life, but it also gives it meaning.