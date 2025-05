Spotlight: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER at TheatreSquared

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blood may spill. Spines may chill. It's funny still. Get ready for a riotous adventure with Tony Award-winning Best Musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder. Follow Monty Navarro, a low-born man who discovers he's eighth in line for an earldom in the D'Ysquith family.

With murder, mayhem, and romance on his mind, Monty plots a wicked scheme to knock off his relatives. You'll love the unforgettable music, endless laughs, and a standout performance by one actor playing all eight doomed heirs.

