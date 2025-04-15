Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at TheatreSquared

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheatreSquared’s latest production of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, presented in collaboration with the National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO) and Play On Shakespeare, and ran through the end of March, is a lush, lyrical reimagining that breathes fresh life into one of Shakespeare’s most enduring comedies. In a modern verse translation by Alison Carey and Directed by Aneesha Kudtarkar, this isn’t your typical Illyria—this is a world joyfully reframed through an Asian American lens, where identity and tradition intersect in deeply resonant ways.

Shipwrecked on the shores of Illyria and believing her twin brother Sebastian (Nima Rakhshanifar) to be dead, Viola (Anula Navlekar) disguises herself as a young man named Cesario to serve Duke Orsino (Victor Yang). Orsino is in love with the noblewoman Olivia (Karen Li), but she falls for Cesario—unaware he is actually Viola in disguise. Meanwhile, a band of mischievous characters in Olivia’s household plots to humble the pompous steward Malvolio (Rajesh Bose). Mistaken identities, secret loves, and hilarious confusion abound, until truths are revealed, hearts are matched, and the world is joyfully set right.

From the moment you step into the theatre, it’s clear that this Twelfth Night is a feast for the senses. Under the deft direction of a team that clearly values both text and context, the play maintains all the wit and whimsy of Shakespeare’s original while inviting audiences into a reinterpreted space that is as thoughtful as it is vibrant. The updated script strikes a perfect balance—modern without feeling forced, poetic without losing clarity.

NAATCO’s influence is everywhere—in the casting and in the powerful sense of belonging that pulses through the entire production. The ensemble is magnetic, with standout performances that bring a new kind of authenticity to the play’s themes of identity and disguise. Viola’s journey of self-discovery and love feels especially poignant here, brought to life with emotional nuance and quiet strength by Anula Navlekar. Her performance anchors the play with a sincerity that makes every moment deeply resonant. However, Malvolio’s fall from grace is both hilarious and haunting, thanks to Rajesh Bose’s masterful performance. He brings a razor-sharp intensity to the role, making Malvolio’s pride, humiliation, and unraveling feel unexpectedly moving.

This ensemble was engaging from start to finish. While the main players carried the heart of the story with depth and grace, it was the comic relief that had me laughing nonstop. The immensely talented Joyce Meimei Zheng, who plays Feste, sets the tone beautifully by opening the show with live music—singing and strumming the guitar with ease. Her comedic timing was impeccable, and her radiant smile lit up the theatre every time she stepped on stage. Equally delightful were the resident drunks: Victor Chi as the riotous Sir Toby Belch and Alex Lydon as the hilariously hapless Sir Andrew Aguecheek. Their antics and physical comedy brought a wild, unpredictable energy that kept the audience in stitches.

Visually, the production is stunning—rich costumes blend traditional Asian aesthetics with contemporary flair, and the set design cleverly merges the timeless and the modern, creating a fluid world where past and present can coexist. As a side note, allowing the “drunks” to keep crossing the second level bridge made me nervous. I was sure one of them was going to stumble over.

But perhaps the most remarkable achievement of this Twelfth Night is its ability to honor the play’s universal themes—love, loss, laughter, and longing—while firmly rooting them in a specific, often underrepresented cultural perspective. The result is not just a reimagining, but a reinvention, one that expands the canon without compromising its heart.

TheatreSquared, NAATCO, and Play On Shakespeare have crafted something truly special here. This Twelfth Night is not only a celebration of Shakespeare—it’s a celebration of what Shakespeare can become in the hands of visionary collaborators.

Taking the stage from April 16-May 4 is IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING. To grab your tickets for this amazing show, visit their website at theatre2.org.

CREATIVE TEAM

Aneesha Kudtarkar – Director

Chika Shimizu – Scenic Designer

Marie Yokoyama – Lighting Designer

Mariko Ohigashi – Costume Designer

Sharath Patel – Sound Designer

Brodie Jasch – Props Designer

Fior Tat – Production Stage Manager

CAST

Joe Binzer – Valentine/2nd Officer

Rajesh Bose – Malvolio

Victor Chi – Sir Toby Belch

Eston J. Fung – Count Orsino

Karen Li – Olivia

Alex Lydon – Sir Andrew Aguecheek

Ben Mathew – Curio/1st Officer

Anula Navlekar – Viola

Nima Rakhshanifar – Sebastian

Nandita Shenoy – Maria

Victor Yang – Antonio/Captain/Ensemble

Nilufar Zaifi – Priest/Ensemble

Joyce Meimei Zheng – Feste

UNDERSTUDIES

Johnathan Ivanova – Curio Understudy

Ben Mathew – Antonio Understudy

Victor Yang – Orsino Understudy

ADDITIONAL CREATIVES

Claire Wewers – Assistant Director

Steven Marzolf – Text Coach

Jennifer McClory – Assistant Costume Designer

Brenna Bishop – Assistant Stage Manager

Amber Holley – Assistant Stage Manager

David Reed – Fight Choreographer

Reader Reviews