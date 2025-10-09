Review: THEORY OF RELATIVITY at Ouachita Baptist University Verser Theatre in Arkadelphia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I don’t want to sound biased about the various Universities, but I think that Ouachita Baptist University is possibly my favorite private school for music and theatre. The sounds that came out of Verser Theatre September 25-28, during their production of THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY, Music & Lyrics by Neil Bartman and Book by Bruce Hill, once again reminded why I hold them in such high esteem. Directed with sensitivity by John Forkner and musical precision by Dr. Ian Aipperspach, the students filled the Verser Theatre with harmonies so pure and emotional, revealing not just technical training but a genuine love for storytelling through song. They were a joy to watch.

The Theory of Relativity is a musical that weaves together the stories of young adults as they navigate love, loss, friendship, and the search for meaning in a complex world. Through a series of interconnected songs and monologues, each character reveals personal moments that explore how seemingly random experiences link us all. The music can be stand-alone songs and still make sense, but when it is all put together and nicely packaged in the monologue at the end, you see how they all fit with each other.

photo credit: @sarahrdeanart

When I saw the desks as the focal set pieces, I was intrigued. At first glance, it seemed like a simple, almost minimalist choice, but it quickly became clear that there was deep intentionality behind it. When the cast all sat down to take a test guided by Dr. Aipperspach (who was super funny, by the way), the concept clicked beautifully. The “test” motif framed the show’s themes of learning, self-exploration, and the universal quest to find one’s place in the grand equation of life.

photo credit: @sarahrdeanart

These students did an amazing job. Their characterizations during their individual moments were sincere and nuanced. Whether through humor or raw emotion, they each found ways to connect their solos and scenes to the overarching theme, making the production feel cohesive, intimate, and profoundly human. I have several favorites in this show.

Cooper Armstrong as Ryan really had hope shining through his eyes during his song “Footprint,” and it broke my heart every time he went home and things changed and disappointed him.

Madisyn Sallas as Caroline singing “Me & Ricky” had my male audience neighbor in tears. Seriously though, she did deliver her song in a very heartbreaking way. She had such emotion in her voice and eyes that you couldn’t help but feel every ounce of her pain and regret. Her performance captured that raw ache of young love lost and the bittersweet memories that linger long after, leaving my young audience sniffling at the end.

photo credit: @sarahrdeanart

The one who made me cry though, was Virginia Waterman with her character Mira singing “Promise Me This.” The last time I saw this show, it was my own daughter singing it, which, of course, made me cry every single time, so I was unsure if someone different would evoke that from me. Well, Virginia did it as well. It’s a touching song, and Virginia delivered it with such grace and emotional clarity that it hit me right in the heart. Her gentle tone and vulnerable presence made the lyrics feel like a personal plea rather than just a performance.

Of course this show isn’t all sad. Listening to Miriam Vermeer as Catherine 1 (Why there are two different Catherines in the same play, I don’t know) discuss three different times how the boy she liked baked her a cake and she is a real germaphobe. The way she handled explaining her dire situation was very comical. Kade Loomis as Paul singing about how he was allergic to cats was also pretty funny and relatable since I am also allergic to cats.

photo credit: @sarahrdeanart

Everyone did a wonderful job, and the ensemble numbers were especially powerful, showcasing not only the incredible vocal blend of the cast but also their ability to move and breathe together as one cohesive unit. The music program at OBU is truly first-rate, and a big shoutout goes to the outstanding band: Dr. Aipperspach on Keyboard 1, Mac Ricks on Keyboard 2, Jaxson Black on Guitar, Landon DiMaio on Bass, and Micah West on Drums. Seeing live musicians always brings me joy. They infuse the show with a vibrant energy and emotional depth that recordings simply can’t capture. Their seamless collaboration with the cast created a rich, full sound that elevated every moment, making the music feel alive and electric from start to finish.

If you are looking for a program that will take your performing arts talent to the next level in a Christian environment, OBU is where you need to call home. For more information on this fabulous program, visit their website at obu.edu.

CAST

Cooper Armstrong -- Ryan

Brooks Harrison -- Adam

Chloe Cofer -- Jenny

Steven Hibbard -- Mike

Jennie Higdon -- Julie

Kade Loomis -- Paul

Jayne Pecena -- Sara

Danielle Rivera -- Catherine 2

Madisyn Sallas -- Caroline

Kenzie Tatum -- Olivia

Miriam Vermeer -- Catherine 1

Virginia Waterman – Mira

photo credit: @sarahrdeanart

PRODUCTION TEAM

John Forkner – Director

Dr. Ian Aipperspach -- Music Director & Keyboard 1

Naomi Bates -- Movement Director

Jordyn Purtle -- Stage Manager

Elisha Leake -- Assistant Stage Managers

Eric Phillips -- Scenic and Lighting Design

Dr. Candice Aipperspach – Costume Design

