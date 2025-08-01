Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Arts One Presents in Springdale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Somewhere over the rainbow, I found myself transported to a land of wonder and imagination, right inside the Don Tyson School of Innovation’s Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center. Arts One Presents waved their theatrical wand and brought The Wizard of Oz to life in a vibrant, heart-filled production that ran from July 17–27. Like stepping into the pages of a beloved storybook, this version of Oz was filled with magic that had everyone, both young and old alike, wide-eyed with delight. From the twinkle of Munchkinland to the shimmer of the Emerald City, every moment sparkled with creativity and a sense of childhood wonder reborn.

Based off the stories of L. Frank Baum, and under the thoughtful direction of Van Stewman and the spirited musical guidance of Cheri Headrick, this timeless tale followed young Dorothy Gale as a tornado whirled her from Kansas to the dazzling land of Oz. Along the way, she met a brain-seeking Scarecrow, a tender Tinman in search of a heart, and a lovable Lion hoping for courage, all while trying to find her way home. She has dealings with witches, munchkins, talking trees, dancing bugs, and all sorts of other colorful characters that prove why this is a beloved classic.

This stage is huge, and thankfully so, because the cast was equally grand in scale. Northwest Arkansas is bursting with talent, and this production proudly showcased that by celebrating performers of all ages, from energetic seven-year-olds to seasoned veterans in their seventies. It wasn’t just a display of skill; it was a beautiful reminder of the importance of inclusivity in the arts. I also want to applaud the production team for their commitment to accessibility. I absolutely loved that they offered an ASL interpreter at one of the performances, ensuring that the magic of Oz could reach even more hearts.

It’s impossible to overstate how iconic the role of Dorothy is. Even if you’ve never set foot in a theater, you know who Dorothy Gale is, so slipping into those Ruby Slippers comes with immense pressure and expectation. But Audrey Redwine wore them with grace, confidence, and a level of professionalism well beyond her years. I’ll admit, before doing my research, I was convinced she must be a semi-professional actress or, at the very least, a graduate student at the University of Arkansas. Imagine my surprise to learn that, according to the Fayetteville Flyer, Redwine is actually a high school student, and the first-ever winner of the Diamond Awards’ Best Actress title, a Tony-style competition for high school performers that earned her a trip to New York City. Her poise, vocal control, and emotional depth made it clear: this is a young artist with a bright future and the work ethic of a seasoned pro.

Dorothy’s three leading men wowed the audience as well, each bringing charm and their own unique interpretation to their beloved roles. Asher Jordan (also a recipient of honors at the Diamond Awards) was endlessly endearing as Hunk/Scarecrow, moving with loose-limbed finesse and delivering an entertaining performance. Andrew Albertson brought a touching sincerity to Hickory/Tin-Man, combining elegance in movement with emotional vulnerability that made his journey feel truly human. Ethan Lubera as Zeke/Cowardly Lion was a comedic force, delighting the audience with his animated expressions while grounding the character with warmth and relatability. Together, the trio had undeniable chemistry, making them the perfect companions on Dorothy’s magical journey down the Yellow Brick Road.

I appreciated how much care was felt for Dorothy from Aunt Em (Vickie Hillard), Uncle Henry (Gerald Geile), and Professor Marvel (Rob Button). Hillard gave Aunt Em a strong yet nurturing spirit, while Geile’s Uncle Henry provided a steady, quiet comfort that balanced the chaos of the storm. Rob Button was especially captivating as the mysterious Professor Marvel, infusing the role with warmth and subtle wisdom that made his eventual transformation into the Wizard all the more meaningful.

The witches of Oz were a true study in contrast, and both actresses delivered memorable performances that elevated the production. Victoria Greer brought poise and grace to Glinda, exuding a gentle authority with every line and appearing like she had stepped straight out of a storybook. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Lynn Manning was a powerhouse as the Wicked Witch of the West. She commanded the stage with every entrance, delivering deliciously wicked energy that had the audience leaning in with equal parts thrilled and terrified. They were perfect!

The ensemble was equally fun to watch, bringing energy and charm to every corner of the stage. I especially loved the Munchkins. Munchkinland was vibrant, whimsical, and filled with clever casting choices that truly made me smile. Let me mention a couple of standouts. Though the Coroner has only a fleeting moment, Caroline Foster made it unforgettable with her vibrant smile and spot-on comedic timing. She left a big impression. Then another one that left me giggling was the lollipop guild. Were they cute little boys with cute little voices? Nope. They were grown men with their deep voices. I wasn’t ready for it, and I couldn’t quit laughing!

I cannot stress how important it is to have live musicians, and this company brought in a whole orchestra. The sound? Ah-ma-zing!!! Seriously, the musicianship that backed this production elevated everything from the first notes of the overture to the sweeping finale. It added depth, emotion, and a sense of grandeur that simply can’t be replicated with a track. They weren’t mixed in the action this time, but they were definitely part of magic that Arts One Presents created.

Up next is a community event that you don’t want to miss.

On Saturday, May 3, Luther George Park in Springdale will come alive with an afternoon of community, culture, and celebration as part of this year’s Community Cohesion Project. Arts One Presents is proud to contribute to the festivities with a special theatrical performance titled “Cinco de Mayo: A Story of Resilience.”

This original play, written by Paola Lopez, Kate Arroyos, and Steph Collins, follows a group of high school students as they dive into a school project about Cinco de Mayo. What begins as a routine assignment quickly becomes a journey of discovery as they learn about the Battle of Puebla and uncover powerful themes of unity, heritage, and resilience.

The event runs from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Luther George Park, located at 300 Park Street in Springdale, with the play scheduled to begin at 1:15 PM. Families, friends, and neighbors are encouraged to attend and experience an afternoon of storytelling, cultural appreciation, and meaningful connection.

For more information, visit their website at artsonepresents.org.

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director -- Van Stewman

Music Director -- Cheri Headrick

Technical Director/Sound Designer/Mixer -- Seth Biazo

Assistant Directors -- Greta Davidson, Madison Tatum

Choreographer -- Alix Barrett

Stage Manager -- Kate Rockwood

Lighting Designer -- Tom Littrell

Scenic Designer -- Tristan Stringer

Costume Designer -- Caity Church

Hand Prop Designer -- Heidi Nash

