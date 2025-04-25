Review: THE ELVIS OF RUSSELLVILLE at The Joint Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After more than 50 years of making each other—and all of us—laugh (not to mention staying married through it all), my all-time favorite comedy duo, Steve and Vicki Farrell, are officially retiring. For the past 13 years, they've brought their quick wit and brilliant storytelling to Arkansas audiences at The Joint Comedy Theater in North Little Rock, turning everyday moments into comedy gold. It’s the end of an era… and the beginning of what I can only imagine will be a joyful retirement filled with coffee, crossword puzzles, and debating over who’s actually the funnier one (spoiler: it’s a tie). But before they take their final bow, they’re going out with a bang in THE ELVIS OF RUSSELLVILLE, now playing through May 10. Grab your tickets and let them know just how much they’re loved—and how deeply they’ll be missed.

In this hilarious Fertle Family comedy, Dumpster, Arkansas is buzzing with excitement—local singing sensation Country Wayne Conaway (Steve) just might hit the big time! When a record executive rolls into town (Brett Ihler), Wayne sets his sights on scoring a recording deal, no matter what it takes. The honky tonk rolls out the red carpet, showering him with free drinks and food—even though no one’s quite sure what the food is… or when it was actually made.

As the whole town gets swept up in Wayne’s dreams of stardom, expect outrageous schemes, musical mishaps, and side-splitting surprises at every turn. It’s a laugh-out-loud ride through fame, mystery food, and full-blown Fertle Family madness you won’t want to miss!

THE ELVIS OF RUSSELLVILLE brings in all of your favorite characters—Mom Fertle (Vicki), the ever-hopeful Bridgette (also Vicki), the perpetually confused Earl (Brett Ihler), Country Wayne Conaway himself (Steve), and of course, the crowd favorite: the endlessly quotable Doc Moore (also Steve), who makes not one, not two, but four unforgettable appearances during the show.

And the music? An absolute buffet of genres. From country ballads to rock 'n' roll, gospel-style harmonies to honky-tonk hilarity—there's something for every musical taste, all performed with jaw-dropping vocal talent and comedic timing that’s just plain brilliant. The talent on that stage is off the charts, and the chemistry between the cast makes every zany twist even more fun. It's a laugh-a-minute farewell you’ll be talking about long after the final curtain call.

Though this is goodbye, Steve says it’s possible they may return on occasion. We sure hope so. The audience had some thoughts on that as well.

“I love coming see Steve, Vicki and Brett. We have been fans for a long time, and they will be missed,” Donna Garner of Benton said.

Hannah Downs of Little Rock agreed with Garner’s sentiment, stating “These guys are the best! We have been blessed to have world class talent in our reach. We will be sad to see them go, but it is a well deserve retirement. We wish them well!”

So, what happens to The Joint after the Farells close out? According to the website calendar, there are only events going on through the middle of May, so..... I guess time will tell. To follow along with this wonderful venue, keep an eye on their website at https://www.thejointargenta.com.

