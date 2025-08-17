Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL at The Pocket Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



'I’m a believer'… that the Pocket Community Theatre’s cast of Shrek The Musical truly brought a fairytale to life in Hot Springs. Running from August 1 through August 10, this production was a spellbinding mix of humor and boundless talent. From the very first note, the stage became a kingdom where ogres, donkeys, and enchanted creatures roamed freely, and I couldn’t help falling in love with every moment. The colorful costumes, clever set design, and lively choreography made this show a “swamp-tacular” delight, enchanting both young and old alike.

Jason Moore as Shrek

Photo Credit: Kathryn Lightsey Photography

For those wandering into this whimsical world for the first time, Shrek The Musical is based on the DreamWorks animated film and William Steig’s beloved book. With a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori, the story whisks audiences from the swamp to royal castles and back again, weaving a tale of friendship, bravery, and true love’s unexpected forms. Under the magical direction of Tami Kendall, the Pocket Community Theatre gave the story a local charm, making every moment sparkle like fairy dust.

This buddy musical enchanted souls and captured my heart. My starry heart eyes go to the two leading men, Jason Moore as Shrek and John Sullivan as Donkey. Jason brought the perfect mix of gruffness and tenderness, making Shrek both hilarious and deeply relatable, while John’s Donkey was a whirlwind of energy, charm, and nonstop laughter. Together, they had a chemistry so magical that every scene they shared felt like pure theatre alchemy, and I couldn’t help but be swept up in their adventures through the swamp and beyond.

Dan Breshears as Lord Farquaad

Photo Credit: Kathryn Lightsey Photography

And then there was Dan Breshears as Lord Farquaad. I couldn’t stop laughing at this pint-sized villain, whose antics were larger than life. From his perfectly timed expressions to his gleeful over-the-top villainy, he made this, without a doubt, my favorite character he has ever played.

The fairytale creature ensemble added even more charm, each performer bringing their own special magic to the stage. Kason Ford shone as the lively Pinocchio, and Allison Callaway delighted as the spunky Gingy with both infusing their roles with personality, whimsy, and a sparkling touch of enchantment in every scene, and I especially loved how fabulous Cameron Dickerson as the Big Bad Wolf was in his granny dress.

Speaking of costumes, they were spellbinding! Every character seemed plucked from the pages of a storybook, and the dragon was nothing short of majestic. That creation was awe-inspiring and had to be managed by several performers....so creative!

Haddie Slayton, Cassandra Grisham-Ford, Madi Campbell

Photo Credit: Visit Hot Springs

The music was the heartbeat of the kingdom. A particularly enchanting moment was I Know It’s Today, performed by the trio of Fionas—Haddie Slayton as Little Fiona, Madi Campbell as Teen Fiona, and Cassandra Grisham-Ford as Adult Fiona. Their harmonies wove together the tale of Fiona’s growth with grace and beauty, and had me humming along. I loved the ensemble number Story of My Life where all of the fairytale creatures were able to be spotlighted. Of course, the Lord Farquaad numbers were a hoot, and the grand finale I’m a Believer had the entire ensemble dancing and singing in joyous unison. It was the perfect spell to end the evening, leaving the audience thrilled with the whole experience.

In the end, this production was more than a fairytale, it was a celebration of community. Every cast member, crew member, and creative mind came together to conjure something magical, reminding us that theatre has the power to turn ordinary nights into enchanted memories. The Pocket Community Theatre has once again proven that fairy tales don’t only belong in books, they live on stages right here at home. I eagerly await the next story they’ll bring to life. For more information on what’s next, visit their website at pockettheatre.com

