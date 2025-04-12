Review: MURDER AT THE ART SHOW at Grant County Community Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dinner and a show? Yes, I believe I will. The Grant County Community Theatre in Sheridan always shows us a fun time, and this time we were treated Thursday, March 20, to Murder at the Art Show by Michael Druce after our delicious meal catered by The Lady Birds Cafe. I’ve been told that their restaurant is a busy place, and I can understand why.

This theatre is tucked away in the residential area due to the fact that it used to be a church. Parking is a challenge, but once you get it worked out and into the building, the experience is always delightful.

For dinner, I thought I was back at grandma’s house. I haven’t had pork chops in a long time, and they were so flavorful that I could have eaten more. I heard the chicken was tasty as well. They had all the country sides – corn on the cob, beans, mashed potatoes—but my absolute favorite of the whole meal was the green beans. I don’t know what they soaked them in to make them so delicious, but I could have just eaten that and deemed it worthy of the price of the meal itself. Seriously! They were that good. Next time I’m in the area, I’m going to their actual restaurant. Just thinking about it makes me hungry.

Murder at the Art Show was hilarious. Directed by Karen Appleget, the witty dialogue, over-the-top characters, and perfectly timed comedic twists had the whole audience laughing from start to finish. The story centers on Sloane Akers (Baylie Barker), who inherits the Harriet Anderson Gallery (HAG) from her late aunt. Facing the threat of demolition by her aunt's scheming boyfriend, Jason Smote (Kaleb Hughes), who plans to replace the gallery with a sports complex, Sloane organizes a high-stakes art exhibition to save the gallery. The event features a lost Monet and works by eccentric artists like abstract painter Paxton Haddock (Wyatt Dowler) and gnome-house creator Tabitha Cincannon (Jeri Newberry). However, the evening spirals into chaos when the Monet disappears, art pieces are destroyed, and a murder occurs, revealing a web of greed, jealousy, and deception.

Opening with Sloane and Ellie Cousons (Karen Goins) drinking, you know the plot is going to get messy quickly. The longer they gave the backstory, the funnier the show became. Then when the other characters came in and added their absurdities, the story truly took off.

Baylie Barker was great as the super stressed arthouse owner. She played Sloane Akers with just the right balance of panic and determination, unraveling in the most hilarious ways as the night spun out of control. From her opening scene with Ellie to her desperate attempts to hold the gallery together, Baylie's comedic timing and escalating exasperation kept the audience laughing and completely invested in her uphill battle.

Karen Goins as Ellie kept the laughs coming with her perfectly timed one-liners, exaggerated expressions, and delightfully tipsy energy. She played the Best Friend every chaotic protagonist needs—equal parts support and instigator. Whether she was sipping wine or stirring up drama, Karen’s performance was a comedic gem that added spark to every scene she was in.

My starry-heart eyes go to Kaleb Hughes as Jason who was so over-the-top that I couldn’t stop watching him because I was afraid I would miss something. Every gesture, every exaggerated expression, every unexpected outburst added another layer of hilarity. He threw himself into the role with fearless energy, making Jason a chaotic delight and an absolute scene-stealer.

Up next is Little Women. This theater is intimate, so get your tickets soon before all the seats are filled.

Reader Reviews