Review: LORD OF THE FLIES at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Confession time — I didn’t read most of the required reading in school. I had a friend who struggled in math but loved reading, and I excelled in math but couldn’t focus on the classics. So, I did our calculus homework, and she retold the stories to me in vivid detail. It was a fair trade, at least until test time. That said, Lord of the Flies was one of those books I skipped in high school, so I walked into The Weekend Theater’s production with a fresh set of eyes and no preconceived notions. What I found was a haunting, visceral portrayal of innocence unraveled. Though the cast is made up primarily of children and young adults, they fully committed to the descent into chaos, power struggles, and primal fear that defines this tale. Their energy is raw, their performances gripping, and the tension is unrelenting.

Performances of Lord of the Flies run now through August 10 at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock. Don’t miss your chance to see this intense adaptation brought to life by a bold and youthful ensemble. Visit weekendtheater.org for tickets and showtimes.

Photo Credit: Caroline M. Holt

Lord of the Flies: The Play, adapted by Nigel Williams from William Golding’s classic novel and directed by Shaina Tippitt, is the tale of stranded schoolkids on a deserted island. It begins with the kids trying to see who all is left from the plane crash. Then they try to create their own society, but without adult supervision, order quickly unravels, giving way to fear, violence, and a descent into savagery. The play strips the story down to its primal core, making the themes of power, morality, and human nature feel even more immediate and visceral.

Photo Credit: Caroline M. Holt

Though the original novel has never been officially banned, Lord of the Flies has frequently appeared on the American Library Association’s list of most challenged books, largely due to its unsettling themes and stark portrayal of youth, violence, and the breakdown of order. And while I’m not here to write a term paper analyzing the novel’s relevance to today’s political climate, I will say this: the fear that its grim scenario could become reality still feels chillingly valid.

The young actors portraying this hysteric society do an excellent job playing both the innocence of childhood and the terrifying speed at which that innocence unravels. Their performances capture the desperation that drives the group’s descent into chaos, making the emotional stakes feel very scary.

Photo Credit: Caroline M. Holt

Leading the law and order is Jocelynn Tolliver as Ralph and Garrison Gilmore as Piggy. Both actors bring an impressive level of charisma and control to their roles, grounding the story with a strong sense of purpose and morality. Tolliver commands the stage with natural authority, embodying Ralph’s struggle to maintain structure amid the madness, while Gilmore’s portrayal of Piggy is endearing and intelligent, offering a steady voice of reason that feels both urgent and vulnerable. Their chemistry and conviction make the collapse of civility all the more impactful.

Photo Credit: Caroline M. Holt

Under their protection is Simon (Weston Derden), Maurice (Jayden Nelson), and Perceval (Mark Gadberry). Each brings a unique dynamic to Ralph’s fragile circle of order and each actor brings them to life with an air of innocence. Derden’s Simon brings a quiet wisdom and calm presence; Nelson’ Maurice, whose early playfulness begins to crack under pressure; and new to the stage Gadberry as Perceval is the embodiment of innocence slowly eroded by fear. Their presence emphasizes what Ralph is fighting to preserve: not just structure, but the very essence of decency, empathy, and childhood itself.

Photo Credit: Caroline M. Holt

Taking the lead of the savages is Lucy Strahin as Jack, who surprisingly brings a fierce intensity to the role. She is convincing as a dominating force, and her portrayal captures Jack’s thirst for power and descent into primal instincts with chilling precision. In other words, don’t get in her way!

Underlings of Jack support their leader with passion, each adding to the rising tide of chaos in their own compelling way. Kota White as Roger is especially menacing, embodying a quiet but dangerous edge that grows more unsettling as the story unfolds. Megan Major and Lydia Madar, playing the twin characters Sam and Eric, bring a nervous energy and a sense of torn loyalty that adds emotional weight to the group dynamic. Natalie Gray as Bill brings confidence and boldness to her role, making her presence in Jack’s tribe feel essential and unwavering. Together, this ensemble gives depth to the breakdown of order, showing how easily fear and peer pressure can lead to blind allegiance.

Rounding out the cast and bringing the story to a conclusion is the only real adult Naval Officer played by Joshua Lanham. It was a relief to see him, because I didn’t know if I could take any more deaths.

If you think you may have LORD OF THE FLIES as required reading in the near future, come see the show. It’s intense. You still have a couple of weekends left, so get your tickets at weekendtheater.org.

Reader Reviews

Need more Arkansas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...