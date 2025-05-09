Review: LEADING LADIES at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Date night is always a fun time at Murry’s Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock, and from now until May 24, Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies will have you laughing as they deliver a delightful evening of farcical comedy, blending theatrical wit with a tasty dinner that will have you going back for seconds. Directed by the super funny Roger M. Eaves, this production pulls out all the stops with sharp timing and a cast that knows how to land a punchline.

The play centers on two struggling English Shakespearean actors who, upon hearing of a dying heiress seeking to bequeath her fortune to her long-lost relatives, hatch a scheme to impersonate them. The twist? The expected heirs are nieces, not nephews, leading the duo into a whirlwind of cross-dressing antics and mistaken identities. This premise sets the stage for a series of comedic escapades, romantic entanglements, and a nod to Shakespearean themes of disguise and revelation.

Will Parkman (Leo) and Adrian Hinojosa (Jack) are a hysterical duo, effortlessly bouncing off each other with impeccable comedic timing. Whether donning dresses or diving headfirst into ridiculous scenarios, the pair’s chemistry is a highlight of the show—one minute delivering Shakespeare, the next tumbling through doorways in heels. Their commitment to the absurd makes the play’s many twists even more enjoyable.

It was fun watching Sarah Nichols as Meg and Chloe Clement as Audrey interact with the guys. When Meg agrees to do a play with Leo and Jack, you could see the excitement in her eyes to perform with them since she was a fan. Nichols’ sincerity really wins you over with her sweetness. Meanwhile, Clement’s Audrey was quirky and full of surprises. Her timing was spot-on, especially in scenes with Hinojosa’s Jack, where her sweet naivety played perfectly against his flustered attempts to keep the ruse going. Together, the two women grounded the play’s madness with genuine heart and created a dynamic that made the romantic twists all the more satisfying.

The other men in the women’s lives bring their own brand of comedy to the mix, adding even more layers of hilarity to the tangled web. Grant Watkins is a riot as Duncan, Meg’s pompous and possessive fiancé (who I really think is also after her inheritance). Watkins leans all the way into the role’s stuffy, over-the-top nature, turning Duncan into a caricature of self-importance. His slow-burning suspicion and increasing frustration with the "ladies" build to some of the show’s biggest laughs. Whether he's flustered, lecturing, or storming about the stage, Watkins makes sure every moment lands with theatrical flair.

Ethan Perry is equally charming as Butch, Audrey’s sweet-natured, slightly dim-witted suitor. Perry’s wide-eyed innocence and physical comedy make Butch a lovable presence, and his scenes with Chloe Clement’s Audrey are genuinely endearing. He plays the gentle giant type to perfection, offering a delightful contrast to all the scheming and disguises going on around him.

And though only in the show for some brief moments, the scenes with Roger M. Eaves as Doc and Leigh Anne Ralston as Florence leave a lasting impression. Eaves brings a dry, deadpan delivery to Doc that contrasts hilariously with the surrounding chaos. His timing is impeccable, and he always manages to get a strong laugh from the audience. Ralston, as the wealthy and supposedly ailing Florence, is a force of nature. She commands the stage with her sharp wit and spirited presence, making it all the more amusing when her character proves to be far less fragile than anyone expected. Together, they add even more color and humor to an already vibrant and energetic show.

As always, Murry’s cast entertains with boundless energy, sharp comedic instincts, and a clear love for the material. Every performer brings something unique to the stage, creating a well-balanced ensemble that plays beautifully off one another. Their professionalism makes a night at the theater such a joy.

Before the show, the buffet calls to you with an irresistible spread that promises to satisfy every craving. From savory mains to delicious sides, it’s a feast that’s as much a part of the experience as the performance itself.

So, I do have my go-to favorites, but this time the beef tips really won me over. They were tender and flavorful, the perfect complement to the tasty mashed potatoes I had on the side. Of course, I dipped my roll in the mashed potatoes after smothering it in butter—don’t judge me; you weren’t my date! And to top it all off, they had the cheesecake fluff, which I can never resist, so I had to get two because, honestly, it’s just that good. I was completely satisfied with my meal, and the cherry on top was catching up with my favorite waiters, Matthew and Devon. They truly make the dining experience special, adding a personal touch and making every visit feel like a warm, familiar occasion. It’s not just about the food; it’s the entire experience that keeps me coming back.

For more information and for tickets, visit their website at www.murrysdp.com. You don’t want to miss this show!

PRODUCTION CREW

Director – Roger M Eaves

Stage Manager/Props/Lights/Sound -- Glen J Gilbert

Set Design – Roger M Eaves

Costumes – Anthony McBride

Set Construction – Mark Carlisle

Scenic Painter – Elaina Petroukhina

Fight Choreography – Roger M Eaves/Brett Ihler

Reader Reviews