Review: KEN LUDWIG'S MORIARTY at Williams Baptist University Startup Chapel in Walnut Ridge

This new Sherlock Adventure brings the laugh for one weekend only

By: Nov. 18, 2025
Review: KEN LUDWIG'S MORIARTY at Williams Baptist University Startup Chapel in Walnut Ridge Image
Williams Baptist University delivered a theatrical triumph with their production of Ken Ludwig’s Moriarty, performed November 6–8 inside the beautifully aged and undeniably charming Startup Chapel. This was my very first visit to WBU and let me tell you—what a fabulous introduction. The combination of Ludwig’s quick-witted script, Melinda Williams’ sharp direction, and a student cast giving it their all made this production a standout fall offering in Northeast Arkansas theatre. 

Review: KEN LUDWIG'S MORIARTY at Williams Baptist University Startup Chapel in Walnut Ridge Image

Ludwig’s play follows Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson as the y race to uncover the schemes of their most cunning adversary, Professor James Moriarty. When a web of clues begins to connect a series of mysterious events, the detectives find themselves entangled in a perilous chase across London. Along the way, they encounter unlikely allies, dangerous enemies, and a barrage of twists that keep both the characters and the audience guessing. Ultimately, the story builds to a tense showdown that puts Holmes’ legendary intellect to the ultimate test.  

At the center of the action was TJ Bedgood as Sherlock Holmes, delivering a sharp, focused, and delightfully charismatic performance. Opposite him, Macy Miller made a wonderfully grounded and humorous Dr. Watson. With excellent control and pacing as the narrator, she guided the audience through every twist and turn with clarity and charm. Kendal LeQuieu brought elegance and intrigue to the enigmatic Irene Adler, infusing every scene with presence and mystery. And of course, Kade Carter embodied the calculating Professor James Moriarty with just the right touch of cunning sophistication, making him an antagonist worthy of Holmes’ attention. 

Review: KEN LUDWIG'S MORIARTY at Williams Baptist University Startup Chapel in Walnut Ridge Image

Though Moriarty centers on the infamous criminal mastermind, the production was truly an ensemble triumph. These students were super funny and had great comedic timing, landing jokes with confidence while maintaining the high-stakes tension of the mystery. Their chemistry shone brightest in the fast-paced scenes where timing is key, and their ability to balance humor with dramatic intrigue elevated the entire production. 

Director Melinda Williams crafted a crisp, engaging staging of Ludwig’s literary caper, navigating the script’s blend of suspense and humor with finesse. Even as the plot twists, disguises reveal themselves, and alliances shift, Williams keeps the audience locked in and leaning forward, eager to see what comes next. 

Review: KEN LUDWIG'S MORIARTY at Williams Baptist University Startup Chapel in Walnut Ridge Image

Startup Chapel itself is its own character—historic, intimate, and currently on its way to a well-deserved makeover thanks to a $200,000 challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation, headquartered in Midland, Texas. Seeing a show within those walls felt like stepping into a pocket of time where rural history met collegiate artistic passion. You could practically feel the stories embedded in the architecture, and the impending renovations only heighten the excitement for what future productions will experience in this space. 

As the Startup Chapel prepares for its future revival with the help of the Mabee Foundation’s transformative challenge grant, it’s thrilling to think about the theatrical possibilities this space will soon host. If Moriarty is any indication, WBU’s theatre program is stepping into an exciting new era, and I’m already looking forward to my next visit. 

Review: KEN LUDWIG'S MORIARTY at Williams Baptist University Startup Chapel in Walnut Ridge Image

If you think WBU would be a great place to take your next steps, go find out at Preview Day Thursday, November 20. Here is the schedule: 

Performing Arts Preview Day Schedule 

8:30 AM – 9:00 AM — Check-In 

 Location: Library 

 9:00 AM – 9:45 AM — Welcome, Worship Band, Cast, and Americana Band 

 Location: Startup Chapel 

 9:50 AM – 10:45 AM — Campus Tour 

 Departing From: Startup Chapel 

 10:50 AM – 11:45 AM — Mock Class, Admissions, Financial Aid, & Williams Works 

 Location: Maddox 

 11:45 AM – 12:40 PM — Lunch 

 Location: Cafeteria 

 12:45 PM — Concert Band, Jazz Band, & Williams Singers Performances 

 Location: Manley Chapel 

To register, visit their website at williamsbu.edu/preview.

CAST 

Sherlock Holmes – TJ Bedgood 

Dr. Watson – Macy Miller 

Irene Adler – Kendal LeQuuieu 

Professor James Moriarty/Paddy Keys – Kade CArter 

Milker – Kenley Smith 

Cartwright – Emily Whyte 

Mrs. Hudson/Mrs. Barabas – Molly Tabor 

Mrs. Gasner/Vicar/Hans -- Chloe Mears 

Conductor/Villain/Toby -- Riley Sipes 

Perkins/Lestrade/Mycroft -- Isaiah Doty 

Hacek/Hilda/Cab Driver – Alyssa Burnett 

Daisy/Porter/Bartender -- Ashtyn Wright 

King Otto – Evan Tucker 

TECHNICAL CREW 

Director – Melinda Williams 

Costumes – Riley sIpes and Chloe Arwood 

Makeup – Alyssa Burnett and Ember Caldwell 

Set Construction – John Marconi, Madison O’Reilly, Lisa Craig, Kara Edwards, Emily Pingel, Chloe Arwood 

Props – McKenna Bittle and Katie Wells 

Sound – Pryce Arwood 

Lights – Steven Ring 

Publicity – Lydia Cottrell 

Stage Managers – Brittany Dowdy and Corbin Huber 

Ticket Sales and House Manager – Rebecca Fowler 



