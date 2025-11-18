Review: KEN LUDWIG'S MORIARTY at Williams Baptist University Startup Chapel in Walnut Ridge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Williams Baptist University delivered a theatrical triumph with their production of Ken Ludwig’s Moriarty, performed November 6–8 inside the beautifully aged and undeniably charming Startup Chapel. This was my very first visit to WBU and let me tell you—what a fabulous introduction. The combination of Ludwig’s quick-witted script, Melinda Williams’ sharp direction, and a student cast giving it their all made this production a standout fall offering in Northeast Arkansas theatre.

Ludwig’s play follows Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson as the y race to uncover the schemes of their most cunning adversary, Professor James Moriarty. When a web of clues begins to connect a series of mysterious events, the detectives find themselves entangled in a perilous chase across London. Along the way, they encounter unlikely allies, dangerous enemies, and a barrage of twists that keep both the characters and the audience guessing. Ultimately, the story builds to a tense showdown that puts Holmes’ legendary intellect to the ultimate test.

At the center of the action was TJ Bedgood as Sherlock Holmes, delivering a sharp, focused, and delightfully charismatic performance. Opposite him, Macy Miller made a wonderfully grounded and humorous Dr. Watson. With excellent control and pacing as the narrator, she guided the audience through every twist and turn with clarity and charm. Kendal LeQuieu brought elegance and intrigue to the enigmatic Irene Adler, infusing every scene with presence and mystery. And of course, Kade Carter embodied the calculating Professor James Moriarty with just the right touch of cunning sophistication, making him an antagonist worthy of Holmes’ attention.

Though Moriarty centers on the infamous criminal mastermind, the production was truly an ensemble triumph. These students were super funny and had great comedic timing, landing jokes with confidence while maintaining the high-stakes tension of the mystery. Their chemistry shone brightest in the fast-paced scenes where timing is key, and their ability to balance humor with dramatic intrigue elevated the entire production.

Director Melinda Williams crafted a crisp, engaging staging of Ludwig’s literary caper, navigating the script’s blend of suspense and humor with finesse. Even as the plot twists, disguises reveal themselves, and alliances shift, Williams keeps the audience locked in and leaning forward, eager to see what comes next.

Startup Chapel itself is its own character—historic, intimate, and currently on its way to a well-deserved makeover thanks to a $200,000 challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation, headquartered in Midland, Texas. Seeing a show within those walls felt like stepping into a pocket of time where rural history met collegiate artistic passion. You could practically feel the stories embedded in the architecture, and the impending renovations only heighten the excitement for what future productions will experience in this space.

As the Startup Chapel prepares for its future revival with the help of the Mabee Foundation’s transformative challenge grant, it’s thrilling to think about the theatrical possibilities this space will soon host. If Moriarty is any indication, WBU’s theatre program is stepping into an exciting new era, and I’m already looking forward to my next visit.

If you think WBU would be a great place to take your next steps, go find out at Preview Day Thursday, November 20. Here is the schedule:

Performing Arts Preview Day Schedule

8:30 AM – 9:00 AM — Check-In

Location: Library

9:00 AM – 9:45 AM — Welcome, Worship Band, Cast, and Americana Band

Location: Startup Chapel

9:50 AM – 10:45 AM — Campus Tour

Departing From: Startup Chapel

10:50 AM – 11:45 AM — Mock Class, Admissions, Financial Aid, & Williams Works

Location: Maddox

11:45 AM – 12:40 PM — Lunch

Location: Cafeteria

12:45 PM — Concert Band, Jazz Band, & Williams Singers Performances

Location: Manley Chapel

To register, visit their website at williamsbu.edu/preview.

CAST

Sherlock Holmes – TJ Bedgood

Dr. Watson – Macy Miller

Irene Adler – Kendal LeQuuieu

Professor James Moriarty/Paddy Keys – Kade CArter

Milker – Kenley Smith

Cartwright – Emily Whyte

Mrs. Hudson/Mrs. Barabas – Molly Tabor

Mrs. Gasner/Vicar/Hans -- Chloe Mears

Conductor/Villain/Toby -- Riley Sipes

Perkins/Lestrade/Mycroft -- Isaiah Doty

Hacek/Hilda/Cab Driver – Alyssa Burnett

Daisy/Porter/Bartender -- Ashtyn Wright

King Otto – Evan Tucker

TECHNICAL CREW

Director – Melinda Williams

Costumes – Riley sIpes and Chloe Arwood

Makeup – Alyssa Burnett and Ember Caldwell

Set Construction – John Marconi, Madison O’Reilly, Lisa Craig, Kara Edwards, Emily Pingel, Chloe Arwood

Props – McKenna Bittle and Katie Wells

Sound – Pryce Arwood

Lights – Steven Ring

Publicity – Lydia Cottrell

Stage Managers – Brittany Dowdy and Corbin Huber

Ticket Sales and House Manager – Rebecca Fowler

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...