Review: HOT CLUB OF COWTOWN WITH TYLER HILTON at Reynolds Performance Hall

Western swing may be my new favorite genre of music thanks to Reynolds Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway, who brings a lot of variety to their patrons. On March 1, we were treated to the swinging sounds of HOT CLUB OF COWTOWN, along with the handsome Tyler Hilton, who took the stage for an unforgettable night of music that blended vintage charm with modern flair. We couldn’t stop tapping our feet the whole night.

Hot Club of Cowtown kicked things off with their signature Western swing and hot jazz sound, dazzling the audience with Elana James' fiery fiddle, Whit Smith's nimble guitar work, and Jake Erwin's rock-solid bass. It was a real treat! This group took me back to my country dance phase when my family would head over to the local dance hall and two-step it all night. The infectious rhythm and upbeat melodies had that same irresistible pull — the kind that makes you want to grab a partner and hit the dance floor.

One of my favorite songs was a Johnny Hodges cover of Buffalo Gals. Their take on that classic really highlighted their knack for blending swing with that lively, country dancehall vibe. The way Elana's fiddle carried the melody with such warmth and energy almost got me out of my seat to dance along. I didn’t. I wanted to, but the audience was happy wiggling in their seats, so I did that.

Now, not only is Elana James an amazing fiddle player, but she is also a writer. I loved her original song My Candy, which has such a charming, playful quality. Her songwriting really shines in the way she blends clever lyrics with that sweet, swing-inspired melody.

I loved their rendition of Marty Robbins’ cover of Doggone Cowboy so much, that I’ve been trying to find it on Spotify to add it to my playlist, but I can’t seem to find it. I love how it really captures that lonesome yet laid-back cowboy spirit. The way Elana’s fiddle weaves through the melody, paired with Whit’s warm vocals, gives it such an authentic Western feel.

At one point they added in a Gypsy jazz number or two. I don’t remember the names of the pieces, but I was entranced with the Eastern European flavors. What piqued my interest about their inclusion is that, one, I was surprised that they were in the set, but more importantly two, this was not the first time I’ve heard a fiddle player add this type of number into the show. A year or so ago, I was able to meet and listen to Jana Jae, the Hee Haw musician who plays the blue violin, include Gypsy jazz into her set as well. It was amazing, puzzling, but amazing. I love it when people pleasantly surprise me. It’s beautiful.

After about an hour of Hot Club of Cowtown showing why they are a sought-after trio, Tyler Hilton takes the stage to perform Elvis Presley numbers during his Sun Records day. Tyler Hilton, who played the role of Elvis Presley in the Golden Globe-winning biopic “Walk the Line,” is also known for his role as Chris Keller on One Tree Hill. Hilton’s set delivered a heartfelt tribute to the King of Rock 'n' Roll. With a voice that carried both warmth and swagger, Hilton captured the spirit of Elvis' early Sun Records era. Songs like That's All Right, Blue Moon of Kentucky and Mystery Train felt raw and authentic, paying homage to Presley's signature blend of blues, country, and rockabilly. I especially enjoyed his duet near the end with Elana James singing Jackson, made famous by Johnny Cash and June Carter. Their musicianship were extraordinary.

Hilton’s stage presence was magnetic — he knew just when to add a touch of playful charm and when to lean into the soulful grit those classic songs demanded. His storytelling between numbers added depth, giving the audience a glimpse into the passion he has for this iconic music.

Listening to how he got the role of Elvis was really fascinating. He mentioned that he really just wanted to be a background musician and originally turned down the role, but a chance encounter with Joaquin Phoenix changed his mind. That decision clearly paid off, as Hilton’s performance proved he wasn’t just mimicking Elvis — he brought his own passionate interpretation to the music. Whether crooning tender ballads or belting out upbeat rockabilly hits, Hilton’s respect for Presley’s legacy shone through. His connection to the material felt personal, adding an extra layer of authenticity to an already memorable night of music.

Once again, Reynolds brought magic to the stage, and it always makes me sad when I hear that their season is coming to an end. There are two more shows in April before they close out for the summer. On April 3, Sophie Lanfear will talk about climate change and what it is doing to our polar regions, and then on April 13, Suzy Bogguss will be performing her signature blend of country, folk, and Americana music. Bogguss, known for hits like Outbound Plane and Someday Soon, is a perfect way to wrap up another memorable season at Reynolds, and I can’t wait! For more information on tickets, visit their website at uca.edu/pa.

