Review: EMERALD CITY COUNCIL at Arkansas State University Beebe

On Tuesday, September 23, the halls of Arkansas State University–Beebe pulsed with anticipation as music lovers gathered for the very first concert of Emerald City Council. The progressive rock band, led by Dr. Brent Bristow, made its debut with a performance that felt less like an opening chapter and more like the unveiling of something epic.

At the center of the ensemble is Dr. Bristow himself, doubling as saxophonist, keyboardist, and vocalist. His leadership set the tone for the evening, guiding the group with both precision and passion. Alongside him stood vocalist Jake Livgren, whose soaring voice carried echoes of his uncle, Kerry Livgren of Kansas fame. Jake’s stage presence blended family legacy with fresh individuality, making every lyric feel alive. On drums, Noah Hungate brought undeniable pedigree as the son of Toto’s David Hungate, and he didn’t disappoint. His rhythms thundered when needed, then melted seamlessly into delicate textures, showcasing versatility well beyond his years. Bassist Jeremy Nichols, known for his work with Erin Coburn, locked into Noah’s beat with unshakable confidence, their synergy creating a pulse that pushed the music forward with drive and intensity. Completing the lineup, guitarist Seth Hankerson (guitar instructor at ASU-Beebe) delivered searing riffs and melodic flourishes that had the crowd roaring. For his students in the audience, it was a thrilling glimpse at their teacher in full rockstar mode.

Before the show, the band reflected on their journey to this moment. Brent shared that rehearsals had only begun three days prior, with all five members meeting together in the same room for the first time just that Saturday. “Seventy-two hours later, we’re putting on a show,” he said with a laugh, noting that their preparation had been intense but rewarding since everyone already knew the material.

Since the release of Motion Carries, Emerald City Council has been gaining momentum, especially overseas. “We have a pretty big fan base in Europe,” Brent explained. “Prog Magazine in England did a readers’ poll, and we landed at number nine for Best New Artist in 2024. That was huge for us. Target carried the album online, Amazon sells it as a Prime item, Record Store Day has a dedicated page for us, and Tower Records in Japan picked it up too. Japan still has a big market for physical records because they don’t like streaming services, so that’s been a victory. Honestly, if we had the same support here in the States, we’d probably retire from our day jobs and just do this full time.” When asked about a world tour, Dr. Bristow chuckled, “As soon as a promoter sets it up for us!”

Each member came to the group in their own unique way. Hungate recounted how Brent called him to ask if he wanted to record drums for a prog rock project. “Prog is a niche genre,” he admitted, “but our mutual friend remembered I was a big prog rock nerd. During soundchecks for a country gig, I’d be playing Rush songs, so it put me on Brent’s radar.” Nichols added that his history with Brent stretched back nearly three decades, to their days at Arkansas State in Jonesboro. “We’ve known each other for almost 30 years now, worked on an album, and a lot of other projects here and there. I moved to Ohio, but when Brent started to make The Motion Carries album, he hit me up.” For him, the experience of preparing for this first concert was “exhausting, but also so rewarding and so much fun.”

For ASU-Beebe graduate Hankerson, stepping into prog was a brand-new adventure. “I come from more of a jazz background,” he said, “so this is actually my first prog show to perform—or even attend.” Also, local musician Calvin Barnes, who was audio recording the show, played acoustic guitar for a couple of the songs. “If it wasn’t for Calvin, this album may not be what it is,” Bristow said of his friend.

Meanwhile, vocalist Jake Livgren described being blown away when Brent first sent him material. “Honestly, I get a lot of offers,” he explained, “but this was on a whole different level than what I usually get. I signed on immediately. Even after I laid down vocals, the final mixes kept evolving, and I was stunned at how big it sounded. We had no idea it would catch on the way it did. A year and a half later, people are still talking about the album, and now we’re finally playing live shows. Hopefully, this is just the beginning.”

That beginning was nothing short of thrilling. Masters of their instruments, Emerald City Council kept the feel of the concert pulsing while entertaining their eclectic audience from start to finish. They began the show with “Realize I” before moving through their album, then surprised the crowd by breaking up the flow with Toto’s classic “Hold the Line.” Dr. Bristow lit the stage on fire during “Noisy Talking,” shredding on his saxophone while playfully trading riffs with the guitarist. He then switched gears to soprano sax for the hauntingly beautiful “Ice Thinning.” Another pause in the album brought a goosebump-inducing rendition of Kansas’ “Dust in the Wind,” sung with heart and reverence. As the set deepened, Bristow prepared the audience for an ambitious 20-minute piece, “Platforms of Illusion,” which showcased the band’s progressive roots with dramatic shifts in tempo, mood, and texture. The album portion closed with “Realize III,” featuring an explosive drum solo from Hungate that brought the house down. For the finale, Emerald City Council paid homage to their rock lineage with powerhouse covers of Kansas’ “Carry On My Wayward Son” and Toto’s “Rosanna,” sending the audience into a frenzy.

I was blown away by the concert, and it was clear the fine arts students in attendance had the most fun of all cheering, clapping, and soaking in every note with wide-eyed excitement. The room vibrated with the joy of live music, and by the end, everyone knew they had just witnessed something historic. What made the night truly magical was the sense that everyone present was witnessing the birth of something big. Emerald City Council isn’t just another local act, it’s a band with the talent, connections, and vision to break beyond borders. For the lucky ones at ASU-Beebe, September 23 will be remembered as the night Emerald City Council officially took flight. And if their first concert is any indication, the road ahead is paved with standing ovations. The next chance to catch Emerald City Council will be at Morsefest USA 2025 on October 16 at New Life Fellowship in White House, Tennessee. Don’t miss the opportunity to see these prog rock powerhouses before they take the world by storm.

