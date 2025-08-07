Review: DISNEY'S NEWSIES JR at The Royal Theatre in Benton

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When it comes to summer programming, The Royal Theatre in Benton has proven that they are absolute geniuses. Their commitment to youth involvement is unmatched—case in point: they didn’t just choose to produce Disney’s Newsies (running August 7–17), they also just wrapped up a high-energy, heart-stealing production of Newsies Jr., which I had the delight of catching on Friday, August 1. Let me tell you, the cast of Newsies better bring their A-game, because their younger counterparts just set the bar sky-high, not just in talent, but in pure charm and cuteness. The Jr. production was packed with big voices, sharp choreography, and enough stage presence to fill a Broadway house. It was a joy to watch these rising stars own the stage, and it’s clear The Royal is cultivating a future generation of powerhouse performers.

Newsies Jr., directed by Daphne Shoppach, music directed by Veronica West, and choreographed by Annslee Clay, follows the story of Jack Kelly, a charismatic teen who rallies a group of young newsboys to strike against powerful newspaper publishers when unfair working conditions threaten their livelihood. Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, the show highlights themes of friendship, justice, and the power of youth standing up for what's right. With spirited songs like “Carrying the Banner” and “Seize the Day,” this condensed version captures all the heart and energy of the original Broadway hit, featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Harvey Fierstein. It’s an inspiring tale of courage and unity that proves even the youngest voices can make a difference, and this young cast delivered it with gusto.

At the heart of the production was Chase Greenwood as Jack Kelly, the charismatic leader of the Newsies’ union, who inspired belief in a dream as distant and dazzling as Santa Fe. His performance radiated sincerity and natural leadership, setting the tone for the ensemble. Maggie Kennedy brought poise and confidence to her role as Katherine Plumber, commanding the stage with elegance and intelligence. Jacob Lenzini and Violet Winters shared a warm, believable bond as brothers Davey and Les Jacobs, maintaining their sibling dynamic throughout the performance, and I loved Violet’s sweet smile. Cambry Eakin’s portrayal of Crutchie was both tender and endearing. Together, this group exemplified what true cast chemistry looks like—supporting one another, sharing the stage generously, and telling the story with unified purpose.

The ensemble work was particularly impressive. Every performer knew their role and contributed to the bigger picture, creating seamless transitions that showcased their unity. Whether striking or belting out rallying cries, these young performers worked together like a well-oiled machine, proving that teamwork and passion can make even the most ambitious productions shine. My starry heart eyes for this production go to the youngest of the Newsies who helped pass out “papes” before the show and joined in during the gathering of the striking Newsies. They were so precious and knew their assignments. Good job to the wranglers who kept them on task. They did a great job!

The full version of Disney’s Newsies begins Thursday, August 7, and runs through the 17th. For more information, visit their website at theroyaltheatre.org.

