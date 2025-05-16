Review: CARRIE THE MUSICAL at The Weekend Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



If CARRIE THE MUSICAL at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock isn’t sold out yet, I will be surprised! With a powerful cast and haunting score, this production grabs hold of your spine and doesn’t let go. Running through Sunday, May 18, this weekend is your last chance to catch this chilling and deeply moving show. Don’t miss it!

With Book by Lawrence D Cohen, Lyrics by Dean Pitchford, and Music by Michael Gore, this production casts a spell from the moment they take the stage. Directed by Cory Olson with searing intensity, Carrie captures the emotional horror of adolescence, the crushing weight of shame, and the monstrous consequences of unchecked cruelty. In a space as intimate as The Weekend Theater, there’s nowhere to hide from the pain (or the power) unfolding on stage.

Carrie: The Musical is a gripping and emotional adaptation of Stephen King’s iconic novel. It tells the story of Carrie White, a shy high school outcast with a deeply religious and abusive mother, who discovers she has telekinetic powers. Bullied by her classmates and tormented at home, Carrie is pushed to the breaking point, culminating in a prom night no one will ever forget. This horror classic explores themes of isolation, cruelty, and the desperate longing to belong.

At the center of the storm is Carrie White who brought to life a raw vulnerability that will break your heart. Brenya Sutton is nothing short of a revelation, quiet and tremulous one moment, then fierce and electrifying the next. Her rendition of “Why Not Me?” is a cry from the soul, and her transformation in the title number “Carrie” is nothing less than jaw-dropping.

Opposite her, Kyra Hatley as Margaret White is a force of nature; she is terrifying, tragic, and utterly unforgettable. She definitely wins my starry-heart eyes for this role. Her voice shakes the rafters, and in songs like “And Eve Was Weak,” you feel the full madness of a woman ruled by fear and fanaticism. The twisted mother-daughter relationship is portrayed with chilling authenticity, making it claustrophobic, brutal, and deeply moving. Whew! I was scared of her!

The ensemble brings fierce energy to every scene. Shelby Loftis as Sue Snell and Tylen Loring as Tommy Ross provide a glimmer of conscience in an otherwise merciless high school jungle, and their chemistry is genuine and tender. Meanwhile, Madiscon Turner as Chris Hargensen and Clint Kesterson as Billy Nolan are the stuff of nightmares; they are reckless, vicious, and gleefully cruel. “Do Me a Favor” pulses with danger and sets the stage for the infamous prom with heart-pounding menace.

Technically, the show delivers thrills and chills. The score surges with urgency, the lighting paints every emotional beat, and the prom scene—that prom scene—is executed with jaw-clenching suspense and visual ingenuity. The infamous blood drop moment is pulled off with just the right amount of horror. Is the bucket really filled with blood? You have to go to the show to find out!

Carrie: The Musical at The Weekend Theater is a rare, fearless piece of theater that confronts the shadows we’d rather ignore. If you value bold storytelling, unflinching performances, and unforgettable stagecraft, you need to go. This weekend is your last chance.

And once you’ve seen it, you’ll understand: some shows don’t just deserve to sell out. They deserve to be remembered. For tickets, visit their website at https://weekendtheater.org.

BEHIND THE SCENES

Director – Cory Olsen

Music Director – Emory Molitor

Choreographer – Valerie Arnold

Stage Manager – Shaina Tippitt

Assistant Stage Manager – Phil Robbs

Set Designer – Cory Olsen

Lighting Designer – Mike Major

Sound Designer – David Weatherly

Costume Designer – Brenya Sutton & Dorothy Johnson

Light Operator – Megan Major

Sound Operator – Mike Major

