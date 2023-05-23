Nickelodeon's Beloved Blue's Clues Hosts Reunite This Weekend

Kids and families can spend the holiday weekend with the Blue’s Clues crew, as Nickelodeon debuts a brand-new episode of Blue’s Clues & You! and the Paramount+ original feature-length movie Blue’s Big City Adventure--both featuring all three beloved hosts, Josh Dela Cruz, Steve Burns and Donovan Patton.

“The Case of the Missing Thinking Chair,” premiering Friday, May 26, at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon, follows Josh and Blue as they embark on a puzzling quest to find the missing Thinking Chair. With a mystery this huge, they need to call in the Blueprints Detective Agency for Steve’s help in solving the case. This episode is written and directed by Burns.

Then, Blue’s Big City Adventure, the feature-length musical spectacular, will make its TV debut Monday, May 29, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. The Paramount+ original movie launched on the streaming platform last November and features all-new songs and choreography, along with special star appearances by BD Wong, Ali Stroker, Taboo, Alex Winter, Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale.

Blue’s Big City Adventure follows Josh (Dela Cruz), who gets the opportunity of a lifetime to audition for Rainbow Puppy’s Broadway musical, and Blue (Traci Paige Johnson) as they skidoo to New York City where they meet new friends and discover the magic of music, dance and following one’s dreams. The entire Blue’s Clues crew is reunited for this special movie event, with fan-favorite animated friends--Rainbow Puppy (Brianna Bryan), Mr. Salt (Nick Balaban), Mailbox (Doug Murray), Tickety Tock (Ava Augustin) and Slippery Soap (Jacob Soley)--and all three hosts together for the first time in the Big Apple.