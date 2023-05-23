Nickelodeon's Beloved Blue's Clues Hosts Reunite This Weekend

JOIN OUR FRIENDS IN A BRAND-NEW BLUE’S CLUES & YOU! EPISODE AND TV PREMIERE OF THE PARAMOUNT+ ORIGINAL FILM BLUE’S BIG CITY ADV

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: BETH HENLEY'S CRIMES OF THE HEART At Argenta Community Theatre Photo 2 Review: BETH HENLEY'S CRIMES OF THE HEART At Argenta Community Theatre
Review: THE BOOK CLUB at Morrilton High School Photo 3 Review: THE BOOK CLUB at Morrilton High School
Review: ALCOHOL POISON at TCs Midtown Grill Photo 4 Review: ALCOHOL POISON at TCs Midtown Grill

Review: ALCOHOL POISON at TCs Midtown Grill

Kids and families can spend the holiday weekend with the Blue’s Clues crew, as Nickelodeon debuts a brand-new episode of Blue’s Clues & You! and the Paramount+ original feature-length movie Blue’s Big City Adventure--both featuring all three beloved hosts, Josh Dela Cruz, Steve Burns and Donovan Patton.   

  

“The Case of the Missing Thinking Chair,” premiering Friday, May 26, at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon, follows Josh and Blue as they embark on a puzzling quest to find the missing Thinking Chair. With a mystery this huge, they need to call in the Blueprints Detective Agency for Steve’s help in solving the case. This episode is written and directed by Burns.   

  

Review: ALCOHOL POISON at TCs Midtown Grill

Then, Blue’s Big City Adventure, the feature-length musical spectacular, will make its TV debut Monday, May 29, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. The Paramount+ original movie launched on the streaming platform last November and features all-new songs and choreography, along with special star appearances by BD Wong, Ali Stroker, Taboo, Alex Winter, Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale

   

Review: ALCOHOL POISON at TCs Midtown Grill

Blue’s Big City Adventure follows Josh (Dela Cruz), who gets the opportunity of a lifetime to audition for Rainbow Puppy’s Broadway musical, and Blue (Traci Paige Johnson) as they skidoo to New York City where they meet new friends and discover the magic of music, dance and following one’s dreams. The entire Blue’s Clues crew is reunited for this special movie event, with fan-favorite animated friends--Rainbow Puppy (Brianna Bryan), Mr. Salt (Nick Balaban), Mailbox (Doug Murray), Tickety Tock (Ava Augustin) and Slippery Soap (Jacob Soley)--and all three hosts together for the first time in the Big Apple.  

Review: ALCOHOL POISON at TCs Midtown Grill




RELATED STORIES - Arkansas

Review: MY FAIR LADY at Robinson Center Photo
Review: MY FAIR LADY at Robinson Center

What did our critic think of MY FAIR LADY at Robinson Center? With a little bit of luck Broadway World was able to catch the amazing masterpiece of the Lincoln Center Theater Production of MY FAIR LADY at Robinson Center, 426 West Markham St., in Little Rock, Friday, May 19. Directed by Bartlett Sher with tour direction by Samantha Saltzman, this Lerner and Loewe classic whisked us away to London to follow a flower girl on her quest to raise her station in life. I do love a good girl-power tale, especially when it is infused with song after memorable song.  

Review: ANNIE KIDS at The Lantern Theatre Photo
Review: ANNIE KIDS at The Lantern Theatre

What did our critic think of ANNIE KIDS at The Lantern Theatre?

Interview: Michael Hegarty of MY FAIR LADY at Robinson Center Photo
Interview: Michael Hegarty of MY FAIR LADY at Robinson Center

THE CHER SHOW, CHICAGO, And More Announced for UCAs Reynolds Performance Hall 2023-24 Seas Photo
THE CHER SHOW, CHICAGO, And More Announced for UCA's Reynolds Performance Hall 2023-24 Season

Reynolds Performance Hall has announced an all new season of performances including The Barricade Boys straight from London on September 29th, the incredible singer and songwriter Ben Folds on October 10th, game show favorite Wheel of Fortune LIVE! on October 30th and the smash hit musical The Cher Show on January 21st along with many other events throughout the year.


From This Author - Theresa Bertram

Prior to becoming a writer for Broadway World, Theresa Bertram has had an extensive career in the media/entertainment business. Born in Las Vegas, Nevada to a professional poker-playing mother, Theres... (read more about this author)

Nickelodeon's Beloved Blue's Clues Hosts Reunite This WeekendNickelodeon's Beloved Blue's Clues Hosts Reunite This Weekend
Review: MY FAIR LADY at Robinson CenterReview: MY FAIR LADY at Robinson Center
Review: ANNIE KIDS at The Lantern TheatreReview: ANNIE KIDS at The Lantern Theatre
Interview: Michael Hegarty of MY FAIR LADY at Robinson CenterInterview: Michael Hegarty of MY FAIR LADY at Robinson Center

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

Arkansas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
Rialto Community Arts Center (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Violet
TheatreSquared (6/07-7/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You