Bethania Baray-Harrison and Matt Cavenaugh to Lead THE SECRET GARDEN Concert at Link Theatre Company

Bethania Baray-Harrison will play Lily and Matt Cavenaugh will play Archibald in the upcoming concert version of The Secret Garden, a co-production between the Delta Symphony Orchestra and The Link Theatre Company.



Bethania Baray-Harrison has been a featured soprano with Opera Memphis on numerous occasions. Harrison was also previously the Director of Opera and Vocal Instructor at Arkansas State University. Matt Cavenaugh is a Broadway veteran, most notably recreating the iconic role of Tony in the 2009 revival of West Side Story. Cavenaugh is also a founding board member of The Link Theatre Company.



The Secret Garden will be presented Saturday November 8th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday November 9th at 3:00 p.m. at the Fowler Center on the campus of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The concert version is a co-production between the Delta Symphony Orchestra and The Link Theatre Company.



The Secret Garden, winner of multiple Tony awards, is an enchanting classic of children's literature reimagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman. Orphaned in India, Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the "Dreamers," spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden's compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.



The upcoming concert version will feature the Delta Symphony Orchestra, Broadway veterans, as well as a large cast of Northeast Arkansas favorites and a community choir. Dr. Neale Bartee will lead the Delta Symphony Orchestra.

