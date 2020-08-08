Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Postpones Fall Shows Until Next Year

A new lineup has been announced for both the Masterworks and Acxiom Pops Live! series.

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra has moved its entire Masterworks and much of its Pops Live! and River Rhapsodies chamber series, all set for this fall, into winter and spring, Arkansas Online reports.

The new lineup for the Masterworks series is as follows:

Jan. 16- 17, Matthew Kraemer, guest conductor; Tessa Lark, violin

Jan. 30-31: Roderick Cox, guest conductor

March 20-21: Akiko Fujimoto, guest conductor; Martina Filjak, piano

April 10-11: Stephen Mulligan, guest conductor; Gabriel Martins, cello

May 1-2: Andrew Crust, guest conductor; Shannon Lee, violin.

The Acxiom Pops Live! Series lineup:

Dec.18- 20: Kris Allen Holiday Spectacular

Feb. 6-7: Fascinating Gershwin

March 13-14: TBA

May 8-9: Cirque de la Symphonie

Fall concerts in the River Rhapsodies Chamber Music Series, originally set for Sept. 22, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10, will move from the Clinton Presidential Center to the Robinson Center. Spring concerts in the series will return to the Clinton Center on Feb. 23, April 13 and May 11.

Read more on Arkansas Online.

