Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Postpones Fall Shows Until Next Year
A new lineup has been announced for both the Masterworks and Acxiom Pops Live! series.
The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra has moved its entire Masterworks and much of its Pops Live! and River Rhapsodies chamber series, all set for this fall, into winter and spring, Arkansas Online reports.
The new lineup for the Masterworks series is as follows:
- Jan. 16- 17, Matthew Kraemer, guest conductor; Tessa Lark, violin
- Jan. 30-31: Roderick Cox, guest conductor
- March 20-21: Akiko Fujimoto, guest conductor; Martina Filjak, piano
- April 10-11: Stephen Mulligan, guest conductor; Gabriel Martins, cello
- May 1-2: Andrew Crust, guest conductor; Shannon Lee, violin.
The Acxiom Pops Live! Series lineup:
- Dec.18- 20: Kris Allen Holiday Spectacular
- Feb. 6-7: Fascinating Gershwin
- March 13-14: TBA
- May 8-9: Cirque de la Symphonie
Fall concerts in the River Rhapsodies Chamber Music Series, originally set for Sept. 22, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10, will move from the Clinton Presidential Center to the Robinson Center. Spring concerts in the series will return to the Clinton Center on Feb. 23, April 13 and May 11.
