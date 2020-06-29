Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre Moves Online Amidst Leadership Changes

Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre is moving online for the summer, along with saying goodbye to two longtime directors, according to the University of Central Arkansas News.

AST's Executive Director Mary Ruth Marotte and Producing Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet are both stepping down from their positions at the 14-year-old summer theater festival. The 2020 season would have been Scallet and Marotte's last before being cancelled due to the global health crisis.

Instead of in-person performances this summer, AST will be sharing series of online and remote experiences on Facebook and Instagram (@arkshakes), June 26 through July 12.

Check out the entire story HERE.

