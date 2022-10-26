iLuminate Celebrates One Year Anniversary in Las Vegas

iLuminate, the critically acclaimed production at The STRAT Theater celebrated its one-year anniversary at The STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod in Las Vegas on October 22, 2022, with a custom-designed cake surrounded by the electrifying cast in costume to mark the occasion. iLuminate has also announced that the award-winning production has been extended and will continue to light up The STRAT Theater through June 2023. Tickets are on sale now at TheSTRAT.com and iLuminate.com.

Prepare to get lit with the newest and best pre-game show to light up your night in Vegas! From the moment the lights fade to darkness, you're transported into another world...another dimension, where the music moves you and the visuals are unlike anything you've ever seen. Named "Best New Act in America" by America's Got Talent and "Best Date Show" by the Best of Vegas Awards, each scene creates a new "room" inside "Club iLuminate" where DJ LBoogie takes you on a dazzling journey where an exhilarating blend of music, dance, illusion, technology and comedy comes to life for an experience that's sure to be the most fun you'll ever have in the dark. Fun for families or a great date night!

Miral Kotb is a two-time cancer survivor and the founder of iLuminate. In 2009, she combined her passion for dance and technology to create iLuminate, the world's first light dance technology company. Finalist on the hit television show "America's Got Talent," iLuminate ignited an electrifying phenomenon and was named "best new act in America." iLuminate continues to positively impact millions of audience members across the globe with spectacular performances within arenas, theaters, classrooms, and corporate settings. As a software designer, Miral has programmed iLuminate's patented technology for major entertainment acts, including GRAMMY award-winning superstars Chris Brown, Christina Aguilera, The Black Eyed Peas, and Death Cab For Cutie, among others. Her technology has been featured on Dancing with the Stars, The American Music Awards, X Factor, Mira Quien Baila, MTV's Video Music Awards, Nickelodeon's HALO Awards, and The BET Awards, to name a few.

Featuring some of the city's best dancers, iLuminate will take viewers on an exhilarating and interactive journey through several styles of dance and music in this mind-blowing, multi-sensory night out. The show combines state-of- the-art technology with electrifying entertainers performing in the dark to create an incredible visual arts experience. iLuminate allows explosive performances utilizing customized wireless lighting programs creating extraordinary lighting effects with phenomenal, choreographed dance moves.

Photo Credit: Jimmy Smith/The Activity