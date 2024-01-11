Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Las Vegas!

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Michelle JohnsonTAPESTRY UNRAVELED - Myrons at The Smith Center

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Noah RiveraSCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gabbie Kenny - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Troy Heard - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Troy Heard - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Ensemble
SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marcus Randolph - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Shauna Oblad - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions

Best Musical
SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Joey Derby - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Erik Amblad - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Play
INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Whitney Lehn MeltzHEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Katie Marie JonesSCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Vivien Viernes - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
TREASURE ISLAND - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Majestic Repertory Theatre



