Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Michelle Johnson - TAPESTRY UNRAVELED - Myrons at The Smith Center
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Noah Rivera - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gabbie Kenny - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Troy Heard - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Troy Heard - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Ensemble
SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marcus Randolph - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Shauna Oblad - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions
Best Musical
SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Joey Derby - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Erik Amblad - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Play
INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Whitney Lehn Meltz - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Katie Marie Jones - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Vivien Viernes - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
TREASURE ISLAND - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Majestic Repertory Theatre
