Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Michelle Johnson - TAPESTRY UNRAVELED - Myrons at The Smith Center

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Noah Rivera - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gabbie Kenny - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Troy Heard - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Troy Heard - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Ensemble

SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marcus Randolph - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Shauna Oblad - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions

Best Musical

SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Joey Derby - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Erik Amblad - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Play

INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Whitney Lehn Meltz - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Katie Marie Jones - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Vivien Viernes - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

TREASURE ISLAND - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Majestic Repertory Theatre