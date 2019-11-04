Vegas Favorite Ruby Lewis Is Bringing Her New One-Woman show BLUE-EYED SOUL To The Space

Television and Broadway star Ruby Lewis is presenting her new one-woman show, Blue-Eyed Soul this Thursday night, November 7th at The Space. This one night only event will feature Ruby's soulful vocals, which have moved and mesmerized Vegas audiences in BAZ at the Mandalay Bay and Palazzo, and Marilyn! in which the actress played the title role at The Paris last year. Joined by a rocking four-piece band, the evening is guaranteed to feed your soul in more ways than one. Tickets still available at www.thespacelv.com

Ruby Lewis has appeared in numerous stage and screen productions following her first feature film role in 2006's "Another Perfect Stranger." Her work in musicals includes the Cirque du Soleil production Paramour, the role of Scaramouche in the First National US Tour of Queen & Ben Elton's "We Will Rock You", the tour of "Gypsy" as June, the First National Tour of "Grease" and the Second National Tour of "Jersey Boys" as Francine. She has starred regionally at Gateway Playhouse as Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde" and at 3D Theatricals as Doralee Rhodes in "9 to 5."

Lewis has amassed a number of co-star, guest star and recurring roles on television, including the recurring role of Chloe on "Desperate Housewives" and a guest star on the much anticipated "Masters of Sex" for Showtime. Ruby is also credited with two more feature films, "1 Message" and "Pass the Light."

Take a peak at a teaser trailer for the show:





