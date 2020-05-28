UFC, Casinos and More Will Begin to Reopen in Las Vegas

May. 28, 2020  
Deadline has reported that Las Vegas is beginning to open up, with UFC, boxing and more beginning to schedule events.

Las Vegas' athletic commission has sanctioned two UFC events and two Top Rank boxing shows in the city over the next two weeks. In addition, casinos on the Strip and downtown confirmed reopening dates that have been approved by the governor.

The city has been on lockdown since March 14.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said Tuesday night that sporting events and casinos could reopen if they follow social distancing rules and health safety measures, including temperature checks, masks, frequent sanitizing, handwashing stations and more.

