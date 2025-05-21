Tickets for First Five Broadway Shows On Sale at The Smith Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Going on sale Friday, May 23 are the first five shows of The Smith Center’s latest Toyota Broadway Las Vegas Series. The new season features productions direct from Broadway that have collectively been showered with multiple Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Grammy Awards.

The season begins in July with the Tony- and Grammy-winning SOME LIKE IT HOT, the hilarious musical comedy adapted from the classic 1959 film of the same name. A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, the officially authorized true story of music icon Neil Diamond, arrives in August. The fabulously entertaining SUFFS, based on the American women’s suffrage movement, hits the stage in October, followed later that month by buzzed-about play STEREOPHONIC. Then it’s on to enduring family favorite DISNEY’S THE LION KING in November.

SOME LIKE IT HOT

Tuesday, July 22 – Sunday, July 27, 2025

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime. It’s an irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance.

Recommended for ages 12+.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL

Tuesday, August 12 – Sunday, August 17, 2025

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold; a catalog of classics like “America,” "Forever in Blue Jeans” and “Sweet Caroline;” an induction into both the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and sold-out concerts around the world, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway – and out on the road across America.

Recommended for ages 10+.

SUFFS

Tuesday, October 7 – Sunday, October 12, 2025

Direct from Broadway comes the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical Suffs, about the brilliant, passionate and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. From the singular mind of history-making artist Shaina Taub, this new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical.

Recommended for ages 10+.

STEREOPHONIC

Tuesday, October 21 – Sunday, October 26, 2025

The most Tony Award-winning show of 2024. The most Tony Award-nominated play of all time. Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. An up-and-coming rock band recording a new album suddenly finds itself on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark the group’s breakup – or its breakthrough. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, Stereophonic invites the audience to immerse itself – with fly-on-the-wall intimacy – in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

Recommended for ages 13+.

DISNEY’S THE LION KING

Wednesday, November 19 – Sunday, November 30, 2025

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s The Lion King, and now you can, too. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. The Lion King also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

Recommended for ages 6+.

