Tickets Available For MRS. DOUBTFIRE, COMPANY And More At The Smith Center

Going on sale Friday, May 24: the first five shows of The Smith Center's latest Broadway season. The new season features productions direct from Broadway that have been collectively showered with multiple Tony Awards, Drama Desk Awards and Olivier Awards.

The season begins in July with MRS. DOUBTFIRE, the hilarious musical comedy based on the beloved film. It continues with a new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's musical comedy masterpiece COMPANY in August, followed by superstar story THE CHER SHOW in September. Then it's on to the beloved cinematic classic that's now a smash-hit on Broadway, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, in October. Another fan-favorite film adaption, SHREK THE MUSICAL, follows in November.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit TheSmithCenter.com. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Tuesday, July 30 – Sunday, August 4, 2024

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Las Vegas. Rob McClure will reprise his Tony-nominated Broadway performance on tour alongside co-star (and real wife) Maggie Lakis in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter).

Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we're better together.

Recommended for ages 8+.

COMPANY

Tuesday, August 20 – Sunday, August 25, 2024

Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Company “strikes like a lightning bolt. It's brilliantly conceived and funny as hell” (Variety). Helmed by three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America), this revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's groundbreaking musical comedy is boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful and downright hilarious.

It's Bobbie's 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking, why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And isn't it time to settle down and start a family? As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married and being alive in the 21st-century could drive a person crazy. Company features Sondheim's award-winning songs “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side by Side” and the iconic “Being Alive.” Let's all drink to that!

Recommended for ages 10+.

THE CHER SHOW

Tuesday, September 17 – Sunday, September 22, 2024

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture – breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Recommended for ages 12+.

BACK TO THE FUTURE

Wednesday, October 23 – Sunday, November 3, 2024

Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Las Vegas in 2024.

Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical; four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical; Back to the Future: The Musical is adapted for the stage by the iconic film's creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and directed by the Tony Award-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson's “Man in the Mirror”), alongside hit songs from the movie including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel” and “Back in Time.”

When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself … back to the future. When Back to the Future hits 88 mph, it'll change musical theatre history forever.

Recommended for ages 6+.

SHREK THE MUSICAL

Tuesday, November 26 – Sunday, December 1, 2024

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek …” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar-winning, smash-hit, DreamWorks-animated film.

This Tony Award-winning fairy tale musical adventure features songs from Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo; Caroline, or Change) and a sidesplitting book by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Kimberly Akimbo), and brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life. USA Today raves, “Altogether irresistible!” You'll be a “believer,” too, as there's more to the story than meets the ears.

Recommended for ages 10+.

