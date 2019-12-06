The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio Will Combine Dining and Late-Night Fun with Immersive Entertainment

This New Year's Eve weekend, The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio will introduce Las Vegas to a new restaurant concept that envelops dining and late-night fun in an immersive entertainment experience produced by global production company No Ceilings Entertainment.

Founded by Dennis Jauch, Kim Willecke and Phil Shaw, No Ceilings is the innovative entertainment company behind critically acclaimed productions for televisions shows such as America's Got Talent and The X-Factor as well as live performances by artists such as Leona Lewis and European pop phenomenon Helene Fischer. Now, they bring their boundary-breaking creativity to The Mayfair and Las Vegas for the first time.

"Las Vegas represents an escape where anything is possible," said Jauch. "The vision for The Mayfair allows us to break the mold for what's been done in Las Vegas before and create a spectacle within a restaurant designed to dazzle with showmanship, cutting-edge performances and endless surprises. Its location overlooking the Bellagio Fountains provides a stunning backdrop for the scene we'll create every night."

In collaboration with some of the world's top choreographers, musical directors, makeup artists and costume designers, No Ceilings is conceptualizing a multi-act production at The Mayfair that embraces the glamorous entertainment of the 1920s and 1930s with a modern, sultry and sexy edge. Along with Jauch, Willecke and Shaw, The Mayfair creative team, who have worked with A-list talent and productions throughout their careers, includes:

Musical Director Jean-Francois Thibeault

Choreographer Dana Foglia

Costume Designer Charlie Le Mindu

Script Writers Nicky and Laetitia Dewhurst

Makeup Artist Romero Jennings, Director of Makeup M.A.C. Cosmetics

MGM Resorts President of Events and Nightlife Sean Christie said, "No Ceilings is one of the industry's most creative entertainment studios. Combining their brilliant minds with Bellagio's world-class culinary team and the iconic backdrop of the Fountains will deliver an experience we believe will change the way people spend a night out in Las Vegas."

Willecke concluded, "It is a dream come true to have this opportunity to entertain everyone from locals to guests traveling from across the globe. This will be a dinner spectacular for all the senses and we can't wait to invite everyone in to experience it for themselves."





