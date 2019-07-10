The Long Run, Michael Monge, December '63, Rob Garrett As Neil Diamond And Led Zepagain Perform At Suncoast In August

Suncoast Showroom will bring highly-acclaimed performers to the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in August, including "The Long Run - Tribute to The Eagles," singer Michael Monge, "December '63: Tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons," "Hot August Nights - Rob Garrett's Tribute to Neil Diamond" and "Led Zepagain: Performing the Music of Led Zeppelin." Guests can also enjoy free dance parties and live entertainment throughout the month.

The Long Run - Tribute to The Eagles

Saturday, August 10

Formed in 1999, "The Long Run - Experience the Eagles" has been paying tribute to the iconic rock band the Eagles, reproducing the lush harmonies and rich instrumental arrangements that made them famous. Through the years, The Long Run has won over fans with their ability to recreate the Eagle's classic sound, while blending their own, live-concert personalities during their shows. The tribute band has performed for fans across North America, including their 90-minute live concert on AXS TV's hit show "The World's Greatest Tribute Bands."

Audiences will enjoy The Long Run's tribute performances of the Eagles' most celebrated hits, including "Hotel California," "Best of My Love," "One of These Nights," "New Kid in Town," "Heartache Tonight" and more.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Michael Monge

Sunday, August 11

Raised in Bronx, New York, Michael Monge started singing as a teenager with local bands inside neighborhood clubs. At the age of 19, he sang with Paul Anka at the Rainbow Room in New York City. Monge was then invited out to California to pursue a singing career but chose to stay in New York to start a family. His passion for music kept him singing part-time over the years.

Monge has sung in front of several legendary artists and bands, including Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones, James Darren, The Lettermen, Andrea Bocelli and Lenny Kravitz. Monge's voice has been described as silky and smooth as he sings Las Vegas classics, Italian music and contemporary standards. His vocal versatility allows him to perform songs from iconic singers, such as Frank Sinatra, Frankie Valli, Elvis, Tom Jones, Billy Joel, Lionel Richie, John Legend and more.

In 2015, Monge was voted Best Lounge Singer in Las Vegas, performing at prominent venues throughout the Las Vegas Valley, along with making multiple appearances on television and radio.

Showtime is 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased at the venue box office. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 12.

December '63: Tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

Saturday, August 17

Tribute band December '63 will bring the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to life in its one-of-a-kind concert experience, featuring performances of the classic No. 1 hits "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man" and more, as well as the best-loved songs from the Broadway musical, "The Jersey Boys."

The Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons tribute concert will have audiences reaching for the high notes as the band takes them on a musical journey with stops at every phase of the iconic group's career.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $16.95 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Hot August Nights - Rob Garrett's Tribute to Neil Diamond

Saturday, August 24

Known as the "King of Diamonds," Neil Diamond tribute performer Rob Garrett began singing and playing the guitar at the age of 13. In 1974, his parents moved him from New York City to Las Vegas where he later formed the group Rock 'n' Roll Heaven, performing oldies and classic rock hits at various Las Vegas entertainment venues.

Garrett went on to pursue a career as a musical impersonator in 1994, paying tribute to the legendary multi-talented artist Neil Diamond. The tribute performer continues to impress fans with his remarkable recreations of Neil Diamond's timeless hits, including "You Don't Bring Me Flowers," "Cracklin' Rosie," "Song Sung Blue," "Love on the Rocks" and "Sweet Caroline (Good Times Never Seemed So Good)."

As one of the most popular Neil Diamond tribute performers, Garrett has received several awards for his outstanding tribute shows, including being the first tribute artist to receive the Tribute Artist of the Year Award by the Entertainment Consumers Exchange in 2013.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Led Zepagain: Performing the Music of Led Zeppelin

Saturday, August 31

Since 1988, Led Zepagain has been highly regarded as one of the most authentic Led Zeppelin tribute bands. Throughout the years, the tribute group has been recognized by the original Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and has been mentioned in popular TV shows like "Gilmore Girls," "Chicago Fire" and "Bad Judge."

The tribute band has enjoyed much success with more than a million downloads on iTunes. Led Zepagain has been featured on AXS TV's "World's Greatest Tribute Bands" in 2014. Additionally, the band has performed at venues across the world, including in Japan, Ireland, Germany, Peru, Canada, Mexico and Guam.

Audiences will enjoy Led Zepagain's exceptional renditions of Led Zeppelin's iconic sound and look, bringing their vintage equipment and costuming to the stage as they perform hits like "Whole Lotta Love," "Black Dog," "Fool in the Rain" and more.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Variety Show

Suncoast's Variety Show offers high-energy entertainment, featuring outstanding acts and great amusement. Guests can swipe their B Connected card at any kiosk to redeem a free ticket. Schedule is subject to change.

Wednesday, August 7 Variety Show 2 p.m.

Wednesday, August 21 Variety Show 2 p.m.

Super Saturday Dance Party

Suncoast's Super Saturday Dance Parties feature free live performances of the greatest hits of the '80s, '90s, 2000s and today, happening on the first Saturday of each month from 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. Schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, August 3 Absolute and DJ Twin 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

90 NINETY Bar + Grill

90 NINETY Bar + Grill at Suncoast is an all-new contemporary yet casual American restaurant, delivering modern cuisine, an expansive brew and cocktail selection and free live music, all in a stylish and lively atmosphere. The August entertainment schedule is as follows (schedule is subject to change):

August 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 David K Butler 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 Pat Genovese 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

August 3 Cameron Dettman 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

August 10, 17, 24 and 31 Seth Turner 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.





