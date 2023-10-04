Terry Fator to Bring A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS to Las Vegas This Holiday Season

The most festive time of the year is set to grace the Las Vegas Strip with the return of "A Very Terry Christmas,” a delightful holiday-themed show from renowned singer, comedian, ventriloquist and winner of "America's Got Talent," Terry Fator. An eagerly awaited annual tradition over the past several years, audiences will be transported into the holiday spirit from Friday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 at Liberty Loft inside New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

"A Very Terry Christmas" is a heartwarming celebration of the holiday season, blending comedy, singing, celebrity impersonations and ventriloquism. The show will feature timeless classics like "Winter Wonderland," "Sleigh Ride" and "White Christmas," along with an introduction to "Juana," a hilarious new holiday character guaranteed to tickle your funny bone.

These special holiday performances showcase Terry's exceptional vocal prowess and side-splitting humor, all conveyed through the captivating "voices" of America's most beloved puppet characters. Joining Terry on stage will be Maynard Thompkins, renowned as the world's greatest Elvis Impersonator, serenading the audience with "Blue Christmas;" Julius, the Apollo Theater legend, who will offer his unique Barry White rendition of "Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel;" Duggie, the slackers' comical take on "The Night Before Christmas;" and Winston the Impersonating Turtle, who can perform any voice, any style and any song!

“A Very Terry Christmas” will dazzle audiences select dates from Friday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $34.95 (plus tax and applicable fees) and are available for purchase at NewYorkNewYork.com or by visiting any MGM Resorts International box office.

ABOUT Terry Fator:

Terry Fator became a household name when he won Season Two of “America's Got Talent,” which showcased his unique brand of entertainment that combines singing, comedy and unparalleled celebrity impressions. After 25 years of honing his skills at venues and county fairs across the country, the Dallas-bred entertainer's “AGT” win catapulted him into the upper echelon of entertainers, and eventually led to a record-breaking 11-year run at The Mirage, where he performed in front of millions. Fator recently opened his new Las Vegas show, “Terry Fator: Who's the Dummy Now?” at Liberty Loft inside New York-New York Hotel & Casino, which was voted Best Casino Show by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice in 2021.