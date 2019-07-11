THROWBACK SIZZLING JAM Featuring Top R&B Artists Of The '90s, Returns To Orleans Arena July 27

Iconic R&B artists of the '90s will bring their top hits to the fifth-annual Throwback Sizzling Jam at the Orleans Arena on Saturday, July 27. Featured artists include Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown, Blackstreet, Ginuwine, 112, Silk, Michel'le and Public Announcement.

Keith Sweat took the R&B world by storm in 1987 after his debut album "Make It Last Forever" sold more than three million copies. The album produced the hits "I Want Her," "Something Just Ain't Right," "Make It Last Forever" and "Don't Stop Your Love." In 1990, he released his second album "I'll Give All My Love to You," which included the smash hits "Make You Sweat," "Merry Go Round" and "Your Love, Pt. 2." Sweat continued to release hit after hit, including the songs "Twisted" and "Nobody." He went on to win the American Music Award for Favorite Male R&B/Soul Artist in 1997.

Bobby Brown rose to fame in the late '70s as a member of the R&B group New Edition and later went on to pursue a solo career. He released one of his most famous albums "Don't Be Cruel" in 1988, which includes the No. 1 single "My Prerogative" and the Grammy Award-winning song "Every Little Step." Throughout his career, Brown has earned numerous awards, including a Grammy Award, Soul Train Music Award, People's Choice Award and American Music Awards.

Grammy Award-winning group Blackstreet rose to fame in the mid-'90s after releasing their 1996 hit single "No Diggity" featuring Dr. Dre. The song topped the charts and later took the honor of being included in Rolling Stone and MTV's list of 100 Greatest Pop Songs. In 1998, Blackstreet won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Group.

Rounding out the show's lineup are Ginuwine, 112, Silk, Michel'le and Public Announcement.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45 plus fees and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleansarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com; or in-person at gift shops inside The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast and Sam's Town. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.





