THE SANDMAN Will Premiere This Fall at Las Vegas's Majestic Repertory Theatre

Performances of The Sandman will begin October 27, 2021.

May. 18, 2021  

Since 2016, Las Vegas's Majestic Repertory Theatre has been home to a very diverse group of theatre artists: actors, writers, directors, and designers. Like many arts organizations around the world, however, Majestic was severely impacted by the COVID pandemic. The doors closed in March 2020, and although they have been experimenting with distanced performances, they will not be able to return to full indoor productions until Fall 2021.

To mark that special occasion, they will be producing the American premiere of THE SANDMAN - a new musical by the writers of the Tony-winning Broadway musical Bandstand, Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor.

Drawn from the more nightmarish fantasy of E.T.A. Hoffmann, author of The Nutcracker, comes a new and darkly comic musical tale - THE SANDMAN. When the family of an ingenious German clockmaker engages a new nanny to care for the children, a series of bizarre and unnatural events begin to unfold. As the Strauss family is thrust ever deeper into chaos, the sinister forces at play are revealed - forces from which only the children may be able to save them.

Producing THE SANDMAN is an opportunity for the award-winning theatre company to make an impactful return to live production in their 99-seat storefront in the heart of the Las Vegas Arts District.

The writers selected Majestic Repertory Theater for their American premiere because of its reputation for tackling daring, new works. Originally slated for Fall 2020, Majestic Rep is excited to finally bring this Little Nightmare Musical to gleefully ghoulish light.

Performances of The Sandman will begin October 27, 2021 at Majestic Repertory Theatre, 1217 S. Main Street, Las Vegas, NV, 89104. Tickets will go on sale in September at www.majesticrepertory.com.


