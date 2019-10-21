THE GRINCH Is Coming To Steal Christmas In Las Vegas!

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts is proud to present the Las Vegas premiere of Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical inside Reynolds Hall from Nov. 26 - Dec. 1, 2019, including a sensory-friendly performance on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. Tickets starting at $30 are on sale now at TheSmithCenter.com.

This classic holiday musical will enchant adults and children alike.

THE GRINCH broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theaters in New York. More than 2.1 million theater-goers across America have been delighted by this heartwarming holiday musical, which the Gannett papers hailed as "A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults."

Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas," THE GRINCH discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming GRINCH, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss' original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason's music and book breathe new life into this timeless story.

The 2019 production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by three-time Tony Award-winning director, Jack O'Brien.

For more information about Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at The Smith Center, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702.749.2000. For additional information on the production, please visit GrinchMusical.com.





