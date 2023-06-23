THE BEATLES LOVE BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Will Perform Through 2024 at The Mirage Hotel & Casino

The Beatles LOVE performs Tuesday – Saturday at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

Cirque du Soleil has confirmed that their fan favorite production The Beatles™ LOVE™  will continue to welcome audiences at The Mirage Hotel & Casino through at least 2024. In partnership with Hard Rock International, The Beatles LOVE will continue honoring one of the most famous discographies in the world, night after night. The show punctuates its impressive musical score with jaw-dropping aerial artistry, vibrant lights and projections, and high-energy choreography atop its 360-degree stage.

“The Beatles LOVE is a musical masterpiece and raised the bar for live production shows in Las Vegas,” said Eric Grilly, President of the Resident Show Division for Cirque du Soleil. “We’re excited this extension gives our show the opportunity to reach even more audiences, and we thank our hard-working cast and crew for making dreams come to life.”

The Beatles LOVE performs Tuesday – Saturday at 7 and 9:30 p.m. inside its world-class theater at The Mirage in Las Vegas, also home to the official Beatles shop, the only licensed Beatles retail store in the world. Tickets for performances in 2024 will be on sale in the coming weeks.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/beatles-love.




