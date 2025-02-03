THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW Returns To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas In August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Iconic tribute sensation The Australian Pink Floyd Show (TAPFS) will make yet another return to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas by popular demand this Summer.

The stop comes as part of the 2025 Australian Pink Floyd Show Tour, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here album and the 60th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's formation in 1965. Following their successful performances at the venue in 2023 & 2024, the band will return to the stage on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, for a one-night-only performance. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

The 2025 Australian Pink Floyd Show Tour will bring to the stage the songs that mean so much to Pink Floyd fans around the world. Fans are guaranteed state-of-the-art lighting and video, pinpoint lasers, huge inflatables, including a giant pig and their own unique Pink Kangaroo, and flawless live sound that was the benchmark of Pink Floyd shows. TAPFS will deliver a memorable live experience for audiences old and new. Replicating music from every phase of Pink Floyd's journey, this tour reinforces TAPFS's dedication to the heritage of Barrett, Waters, Gilmour, Wright & Mason, with a show that pays sincere and genuine tribute to those legendary Pink Floyd productions.

Often described as being “much more than a tribute band,” TAPFS is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept into the worldwide arena circuit, selling over four million tickets worldwide. The band has played to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, the UK, the U.S., Canada, South America and Russia. The current band lineup includes David Parsons (keyboard), Alex Francois (saxophone), Dave Fowler (guitar & vocals), Paul Bonney (drums), Luc Ledy-Lepine (guitar), Ricky Howard (bass & vocals), Chris Barnes (vocals), Lorelei McBroom (backing vocals), Lara Smiles (backing vocals), and Emily Lynn (backing vocals).

Having shared the stage with icons such as Foreigner, Deep Purple, Steve Vair, The Beach Boys, Simple Minds, The Allman Brothers, and Jimmy Page, The Australian Pink Floyd Show is sure to deliver a remarkable performance on The Theater stage. With over 10 million fan videos shared from around the world, they have become a household name for Australian Pink Floyd fans and beyond.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

Comments