TAJ EXPRESS, The Bollywood Musical Revue Returns to The Smith Center in October

Two years following its stunning Las Vegas debut, Taj Express, the internationally celebrated Bollywood musical revue will return to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for one night only on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Taj Express follows the story of one man's passion and another man's genius as young composer Shankar struggles with his music until finding the path to success in the footsteps of his idol, A.R. Rahman. Through stunning ensemble performances, the production reveals the secrets of the world's most prolific film industry and the people behind the screen who make the magic in India's factory of dreams.

Taj Express rhythmically blends explosive dance with the hits of India's most iconic composers and is brought to life by the stars of Bollywood cinema and its greatest musicians performing live onstage to an unforgettable soundtrack featuring the songs of real-life Oscar-winning music producer A.R. Rahman, song composer for the four-time Golden Globe-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire."

With a cast of multi-talented performers, Taj Express is an uplifting show full of color, high-energy music and sensational dance scenes choreographed by one of Bollywood's top young choreographers, Vaibhavi Merchant, and directed by Shruti Merchant, who aims to immerse the audiences in the heart of contemporary Bollywood in a way that's never been seen before.

Tickets for Taj Express at The Smith Center's Reynolds Hall range from $29-99, plus applicable taxes and fees, and are on sale now at TheSmithCenter.com, by phone at 702.749.2000, or in-person at The Smith Center box office located at 361 Symphony Park Ave. Special ticket pricing for students 16 years of age and younger starts at $21.50.





