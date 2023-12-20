T-Pain Set As 2024 Resident Performer At Resorts World Las Vegas

Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas announced GRAMMY Award-Winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon T-Pain will be taking center stage at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub as the venues' new resident artist in 2024. The “Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin')” and “Bartender” hitmaker will captivate crowds at the globally renowned party destinations, marking his first-ever Las Vegas residency.

The residency will kick off in style during the big game weekend on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at Zouk Nightclub. Partygoers from around the world will have the opportunity to witness T-Pain's dynamic performances exclusively at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub.

“We are excited to start the year on such a high note by bringing an artist of T-Pain's caliber to our venues,” said Joe Lopez, Vice President of Zouk Group Las Vegas. “He's an icon in the music industry, and his residency at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub will underline our commitment to providing unmatched entertainment for all our guests.”

T-Pain has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of culture itself. He's sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100 and captivated the world with his spectacular live performances, earning a reputation as a global phenomenon. His ability to command sold-out venues around the world is testament to his distinctive talent and charisma. This new residency is poised to etch another vibrant chapter in his ever-evolving career, signifying a noteworthy milestone for Resorts World Las Vegas.

“2024 is going to be a great year,” said T-Pain. “I've been fortunate to have an amazing career and I've always dreamed of having a residency of my own. I've got some special surprises up my sleeve, so Vegas - let's turn up!”

With an aim to elevate the Vegas nightlife scene, Zouk Group, Resorts World Las Vegas and T-Pain will bring an unforgettable experience filled with captivating performances amidst the backdrop of the property's famed nightlife and daylife destinations.

Announced 2024 T-Pain residency dates include:

● Thursday, Feb. 8 at Zouk Nightclub

● Saturday, April 20 at Zouk Nightclub

● Sunday, May 26 at Ayu Dayclub

● Thursday, July 11 at Zouk Nightclub

Tickets for T-Pain's residency can be purchased at zoukgrouplv.com. For more information on performance dates and to purchase tickets for Zouk Nightclub, please visit zoukgrouplv.com.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design and unparalleled amenities.

In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand.

The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry's top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more.

Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified.

About T-Pain

Earlier this year, the GRAMMY-winning, international music icon (born Faheem Rashad Najm) released his acclaimed covers album, On Top of The Covers, via his own Nappy Boy Entertainment, which features an eclectic and unexpected mix of reimagined hits. T-Pain won the first season of FOX's The Masked Singer after stunning audiences with his soulful, non-Auto-Tuned voice, and he boasts one of the most-watched Tiny Desk sessions and Hot Ones interviews of all time.

Since emerging in 2004, the Tallahassee trailblazer's influence has transcended generations in music and more; he shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, label head of his own independent Nappy Boy Entertainment and Nappy Boy Automotive, podcast host, expert drift driver, actor, author, HelloFresh spokesperson and purveyor of delicious wing spices through his collaboration with Spicewalla.

Just last week, he received the Legend Award at this year's Soul Train Awards, and he recently released “Baby Got Brap,” his first musical collaboration with his Nappy Boy Motorsports President, Hert, as well as standout single “That's How We Ballin” ft. Snoop Dogg and its coinciding Pee Wee's Big Adventure parody video.