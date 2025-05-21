Sublime Sets ‘Fear, Loathing, and Sublime in Las Vegas’ Residency at Park MGM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Legendary band Sublime is set to take over Las Vegas with ‘Fear, Loathing, and Sublime in Las Vegas’ at Park MGM August 14-16. The three-day celebration of music includes two electrifying shows at Dolby Live Friday, Aug. 15 and Saturday, Aug. 16 and a welcome party Thursday, Aug. 14 to kick things off, DJ’d by KROQ’s Miles the DJ with appearances from members of Sublime.

Throughout the immersive weekend experience, Sublime will be joined on stage by iconic punk and alternative rock acts including Pennywise, The Vandals, The Ataris, Long Beach Dub Allstars, and SVNBVRNT Records artists Jesse James Pariah & Zayno, plus exclusive VIP experiences, acoustic sessions, and rare memorabilia on display.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 23 at 9 a.m. PT and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. An artist pre-sale will begin Thursday, May 22 at 9 a.m. PT. Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International’s loyalty rewards program, will have access to a pre-sale Thursday, May 22 from 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales are scheduled to end Thursday, May 22 at 10 p.m. PT.

VIP packages will also be available, offering fans exclusive access to soundcheck parties, opportunities to meet the band and intimate acoustic jam sessions. Fans will also get an exclusive look at a curated collection of Sublime Memorabilia on display throughout the weekend, plus a rare opportunity to join special guided tours at the Punk Rock Museum, led by various band members from the weekend’s lineup. The weekend concludes with a live recording of the BvrntCast Podcast on Sunday morning, where band members will share stories, insights, and fan interactions in a laid-back, engaging format.

Presented by KROQ and sponsored by Monster Energy, SRH, Primitive Skateboards, Black Flys Eyewear, Long Beach Beer Lab, and Good Vibe Tribe, the Fear, Loathing, and Sublime in Las Vegas weekend takeover is a must-attend event for fans of the iconic band. Attendees can expect a high-energy blend of punk, ska, and SoCal spirit in the heart of the Vegas Strip for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend celebrating the enduring legacy of Sublime.

After Jakob Nowell’s history-making debut as Sublime’s new front man at Coachella 2024, he and his uncles Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson continued the momentum of the band’s latest chapter of the band, performing at over 20 festivals and shows across North America by the end of last year. Additional highlights from 2024 include Sublime’s late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a 4-song set on the Howard Stern Show and the band’s first top 10 hit on alternative radio since 1997 with their single “Feel Like That,” featuring the vocals of both Bradley Nowell and his son Jakob together.

Sublime 2025 Tour Dates

May 23 – BottleRock Napa Valley – Napa, CA

May 25 – Boston Calling – Boston, MA

June 14 – Vans Warped Tour – Washington, DC

June 28 – X Games Salt Lake City – Salt Lake City, UT

July 12 – 89.7 The River’s 30th Anniversary Show – Omaha, NE

July 20 – Minnesota Yacht Club Festival – Saint Paul, MN

August 21 – The Brooklyn Mirage – New York,

August 22 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY

August 23 – Westville Music Bowl – New Haven, CT

September 14 – Sea.Hear.Now – Asbury Park, NJ

September 19 – Shaky Knees Festival – Atlanta, GA

September 27 – Evolution Festival – St. Louis, MO

About Sublime

Sublime, the Long Beach, CA reggae-punk/alternative rock trio, was founded in 1988 by Eric Wilson, Bud Gaugh and Bradley Nowell. They released their first self-produced album, 40oz. to Freedom, in 1992 via Skunk Records. Heavy radio exposure on Southern California’s KROQ (two years after its initial release) landed the band a deal with Gasoline Alley Records, an imprint of MCA.

1994’s Robbin’ the Hood revealed an experimental ethic more in keeping with the cut-and-paste dub than the well-tuned rage of the Cali punk revival. The album performed well at college radio and set the stage for the breakout success of their self-titled third album. On May 25, 1996, however, Bradley Nowell tragically passed away and the band collapsed, but Universal went ahead with the release of their eponymous album in July of 1996.

On the strength of the chart-topping alternative radio hit “What I Got,” the RIAA certified the album gold by the end of 1996. The undeniable radio hits “Santeria” and “Wrong Way” followed, resulting in the album selling more than 9 million copies without any live shows. This success spread to the band’s earlier albums, leading 40oz. to Freedom to double-platinum status and Robbin’ the Hood to gold. Sublime has gone on to sell over 18 million RIAA certified albums in the US. Their genre-defining contributions to music and cultural influence is stronger today than ever before.

In late December of 2023, Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob Nowell joined original Sublime members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson on stage for the first time to perform at a benefit concert for Bad Brains’ H.R. With an undeniable musical synergy between the three, and overwhelming reaction and support from fans across the world, they decided to move forward and continue the Sublime legacy, starting the new chapter fans had hoped would one day come. Just five months later, Sublime officially debuted their new lineup on the main stage at Coachella, garnering rave reviews from press and fans across the world, solidifying the next chapter age of Sublime with Jakob Nowell at the helm.

In May of 2024 the band released their first new song in nearly 28 years, “Feel Like That,” which peaking at #5 and earning Sublime their first top 10 hit on the alternative airplay chart since 1997. Sublime also made their late-night television debut on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and appeared on the Howard Stern Show. Sublime are currently managed by Regime Music Group co-founder Kevin Zinger and music industry vet/Vandals bassist Joe Escalante.

Photo Credit: Joshua Kim

Comments

Best Touring Production - Live Standings Hadestown - 10% Wicked - 8% Hamilton - 8% Vote Now!