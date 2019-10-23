Stoney's Rockin' Country Friday Concert Series Heats Up With Morgan Evans

Stoney's Rockin' Country, Las Vegas' #1 nightclub and country venue, is pleased to announce their upcoming concert line-up featuring some of country's hottest emerging stars including: Morgan Evans with Madison Kozak, Alyssa Micaella, Stephanie Quayle, Tim Montana and Yankton. Tickets are available on stoneys.com and etix.com. Doors for all shows open at 7:00 pm and the show starts at 10:00 pm.

Alyssa Micaella grew up in Texas and her love for country music paved her way to Nashville, where she met Grammy Award winning songwriter, Liz Rose. Her debut single, "Getaway Car," generated more than 3 million streams during its first few weeks of release. With influences like Miranda Lambert, The Dixie Chicks, and Linda Ronstadt, she has always gravitated towards songs with a strong female voice.



As a newly inducted member of CMT's Next Women of Country class of 2019, Stephanie Quayle is celebrating a breakthrough year in country music. The Rebel Engine Entertainment recording artist was one of the most active female artists with a consistent presence on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, official music video airplay on CMT and a vigorous performance schedule. The singer-songwriter made her debut on both the Grand Ole Opry and historic Ryman Auditorium stages, along with hosting for Wrangler Network on the ACM Awards red carpet, as well as hosting for Sounds Like Nashville on the CMT Awards and CMA Awards red carpets.



It's easy to see why Tim Montana's music connects with so many people far and wide. Dubbed as one of Rolling Stone's "Artists You Need to Know," his musical influencers range from Merle Haggard to Guns N' Roses. Montana's passion for music has not gone unnoticed by his fellow musicians. Tim grew up in Butte, MT and quickly learned if he wanted to make a reality of out his passion to sing and play guitar, he had to escape Big Sky Country. He packed his bags and made his way to the heart of country music, Nashville, TN. Soon after living in Nashville, a rodeo performance caught the attention of David Letterman. David was so impressed by Tim's music, he personally invited Tim to perform on The Late Show with David Letterman



Yankton is a Band of musicians, singers, songwriters, and entertainers who cover a variety of instruments including bass, drums, percussion, programming, guitar, keyboards, harmonica, and pedal steel guitar. Their resumes include working with Rascal Flatts, Chicago, Easton Corbin, Marty Ray, RaeLynn, Christina Aguilera, Jim Peterik, Daryl Singletary, and Collin Raye.



Praised by Rolling Stone as "a savvy performer with strong songwriting chops," Australian-born rising Country artist Morgan Evans released his highly anticipated debut album, Things That We Drink To (Warner Music Nashville) in 2018. The project features his #1 debut US single "Kiss Somebody," as well as follow-up "Day Drunk." Forging a path as one of the genre's up-and-coming stars, he has been named to PEOPLE's elite "Ones To Watch" 2018 list and spotlighted as an emerging artist by CMT, SiriusXM, Pandora, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Bobby Bones, The Tennessean and more. A bona fide Country force in Australia, he has garnered countless awards and honors, most recently claiming Country Work of the Year for "Kiss Somebody" at the 2018 APRA Music Awards. After sharing the bill with global superstar Taylor Swift, Country hit-maker Cole Swindell and more A- list acts, Evans wrapped his 10 IN 10 TOUR, performing 10-straight shows in 10 days including SOLD-OUT headline dates in Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, and New York, NY



Country singer-songwriter, Madison Kozak, was born and raised in rural Ontario, Canada. Having grown up in a musical household, she discovered her passion for entertaining at an early age. At just 10 years old, Madison was selected to perform at the Havelock Country Jamboree, a music festival drawing an audience of 30,000 people. Madison's passion for music eventually led her to Nashville, where she has since worked diligently to hone her craft. Madison seamlessly blends her old-country roots with clever lyrics and catchy melodies to create a sound that is fresh, unique and compelling. Whether it's in front of ten people or a thousand, her infectious energy and lively personality are guaranteed to evoke excitement and enthusiasm across generations of audiences.

World-famous Stoney's Rockin' Country is Las Vegas' award-winning premiere nightclub presenting the nation's top country music artists live on stage. The two-time ACM/Academy of Country Music nominee for Nightclub of the Year is also multi-winner in the Las Vegas Review Journal's poll as Las Vegas' leading nightclub and the Nightclub & Bar Association's Country Bar of the Year. Stoney's is the destination for music fans, locals and tourists who are looking for a boot stomping good ole time with line dancing, mechanical bull riding, beer pong, pool tables and live country music. Located at Town Square 6611 Las Vegas, NV 89119, Stoney's Rockin' Country is a 19,000-square-foot high-energy nightclub that features a 2,000-square-foot dance floor and 570-square-foot stage. Stoney's state-of-the-art sound system enhances the experience for enjoying line dancing, live bands and the industry's leading DJs performances. Stoney's is open Wednesday through Saturday 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. and Sunday 7 p.m. until midnight.





