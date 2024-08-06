News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Stephen Sorrentino To Debut AMENDS OF THE FATHER at The Galaxy Theater

The film will screen on August 9th.

By: Aug. 06, 2024
Stephen Sorrentino To Debut AMENDS OF THE FATHER at The Galaxy Theater Image
Musical comedian Stephen Sorrentino portrayed Elton John in "Legends in Concert" and starred in his Riviera-based comedy show, "Voices in my Head," for over twenty years. He then decided to say "Goodbye to Yellow Brick Road" in 2016 and take a different route with his career.

Stephen Sorrentino To Debut AMENDS OF THE FATHER at The Galaxy Theater
The road to Hollywood gave him the opportunity to display his talents in a New Medium. This will be seen in his self-written, self-produced, self-directed, self-starring, self-cast, and self-scored independent film, "Amends of the Father." It will debut at the Las Vegas Premier Film Festival, which will be held at the Galaxy Theater, 3680 S Maryland Parkway, on Aug. 9th.

"I was Debbie Reynolds' opening act for five years, and that's when I realized that Hollywood was the place to go," Sorrentino says, "Debbie called me and told me that I was an actor, not just a comedian and singer. I used to get up in the morning and drive five hours to Hollywood from Vegas for auditions and then five hours back to Vegas to do two shows a night at the Imperial Palace back in the day.

The film also features all of Sorrentino's music from the 1980s and 1990s, including a new piece specifically written for this movie and recorded in Las Vegas in 2022.

As Sorrentino sees it, the big plan is to make "Amends of the Father" a two-season series on Netflix."

There will be a Q&A and a cocktail reception following the viewing of the film.

Tickets are available for ANENDS OF THE FATHER at the Las Vegas Premier Film Festival.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/las-vegas-premiere-film-festival-tickets-953987080037?utm_experiment=test_share_listing&aff=ebdsshios




