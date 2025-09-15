Sammy Hagar Sets 2026 'The Best of All Worlds' Las Vegas Residency

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the eve of his return to Las Vegas to perform at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar has announced the return of his hit “The Best of All Worlds” residency to Dolby Live at Park MGM for 11 performances March 11–21 and September 18–26, 2026. Tickets for the 11 shows go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. PT at here or here.

The 2026 residency will reunite Hagar with the powerhouse Best of All Worlds Band featuring fellow Hall of Famer and original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, 15-time GRAMMY® nominee and guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, powerhouse drummer Kenny Aronoff, and multi-instrumentalist Rai Thistlethwayte. The high-octane show is a celebration of Hagar’s catalog, including the deepest dive yet into his tenure with Van Halen.

Hagar will also release Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band – The Residency, a 19-track live album recorded during his first Dolby Live run, on October 10, 2025 via Big Machine Rock. The album captures rare deep cuts and Van Halen favorites, with the first advance track, “Summer Nights (Live),” available now on all DSPs. Stream/Save/Pre-order “Summer Nights (Live)” HERE and save/pre-order the album HERE.

Citi is the official card of Sammy Hagar’s residency at Park MGM. Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit here.

Artist fans will have access to a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. PT. SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts’ loyalty rewards program, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. PT.

“The Best of All Worlds” Las Vegas Residency Dates

March 2026: 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21

September 2026: 18, 19, 23, 25, 26

About Sammy Hagar

From his breakthrough with Montrose to a multiplatinum solo career and his years fronting Van Halen, Chickenfoot, The Circle, and now The Best of All Worlds Band, Hagar has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and delivered anthems like “I Can’t Drive 55,” “Right Now,” and “Why Can’t This Be Love.” In 2024–25, his Best of All Worlds tour became one of the year’s top-grossing rock runs, leading into a hit Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM and the upcoming live album, Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band: The Residency (October 10, 2025 via Big Machine Rock).

Beyond music, Hagar is a pioneer in the spirits and lifestyle space, founding Cabo Wabo Tequila and leading award-winning brands including Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, Santo Spirits with Guy Fieri, and Red Rocker Brewing Co. His restaurant ventures include Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill locations at airports in Honolulu, HI; Maui, HI; Las Vegas, NV; Cleveland, OH; and Charlotte, NC, as well as Cabo Wabo Cantinas in Cabo San Lucas and Las Vegas, and the Cabo Wabo Beach Club in Huntington Beach.

A #1 New York Times bestselling author, TV and radio host, and philanthropist, Hagar and his wife have donated millions back to local communities through The Hagar Family Foundation. He has earned numerous honors, including a Grammy Award (1992), induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (2007), recognition as the first Honorary Ambassador to Los Cabos (2022), and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2024).

Photo Credit: Rob Shanahan