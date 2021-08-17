SARAH HESTER ROSS LIVE: MUSIC & COMEDY To Debut At Notoriety in September

Multi-talented musical comedian Sarah Hester Ross will perform a month-long limited engagement, "Sarah Hester Ross LIVE: Music & Comedy," at Notoriety beginning Thursday, Sept. 2.



The world-traveling entertainer will perform Thursdays at 9 p.m. in a one-of-a-kind music and comedy show featuring original material that has garnered her millions of social media followers.



The viral TikTok star, who was featured on "America's Got Talent" and "The Dr. Demento Show," also performs at Bar at Times Square at New York-New York Hotel & Casino in the top-rated dueling piano show in Las Vegas.



Ross recently released a comedy album, "It's All a Joke," and has been a featured performer at L.A. Comedy Club's Dragon Room, Four Funny F:-)ckers, Laugh Factory and many other acclaimed venues.



Ross has performed in "Raiding the Rock Vault" and "The D*Word: A Musical," and has musically directed and written for "Spoofical the Musical," "Worst Show in Vegas" and produced and starred in "Pianos to the Death Game Show" in Orlando and Las Vegas.



Ross presents a formidable combination of musical and theatrical talents, which has earned her a reputation for good-natured comedic exuberance, both on and off stage, as well as the moniker, "The Hilarious Redhead."



"Sarah Hester Ross LIVE: Music & Comedy" performs at 9 p.m. Thursdays through September starting Thursday, Sept. 2. Tickets start at $35 (plus taxes and fees) and are now on sale at sarahhesterross.com/shows.