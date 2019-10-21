Rock Bands Take Over Fremont Street Experience For The Final DOWNTOWN ROCKS Of The Season

On Saturday, Oct. 19, Fremont Street Experience (vegasexperience.com) celebrated the final Downtown Rocks concert of the season with Muddfest featuring Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Trapt, Saving Abel and Tantric.

Tantric kicked off the show with some of their most popular hits. Shortly after, Saving Abel took over 3rd Street Stage to perform top tracks including "Addicted, "18 Days" and "Miss America." Fans continued to rock out under the iconic Viva Vision canopy as Trapt showed off their signature sounds with hits "Headstrong" and "Love Hate Relationship." Afterward, Grammy-nominated rock band Saliva delivered a high-energy performance featuring chart-topping hits "Click Click Boom," "Your Disease" and "Always." Later in the evening, Billboard Music Award-winning rock band Puddle of Mudd wrapped up the final Downtown Rocks concert of the season with an hour-long set featuring hit songs such as "Control," "Blurry" and "Psycho."

Fremont Street Experience, a six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, is home to the original Las Vegas Strip and features an open-air promenade of world-class gaming, dining, entertainment and shopping. Fremont Street Experience offers free live entertainment on three stages 365 days per year and features Viva Vision, the world's largest single video screen - 1,500 feet long, 90 feet wide and suspended 90 feet above the urban pedestrian mall. In partnership with the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority, the $32 million renovation to the iconic Viva Vision screen, which will be completed for the unveiling on Dec. 31, 2019, will illuminate downtown Las Vegas with 16,433,152 pixels and 5,000 Nits, making it seven-times brighter than the existing canopy with four-times the resolution allowing the screen to be seen 24 hours a day for the first time in its existence. The one-of-a-kind venue is also home to SlotZilla, the world's most unique zipline attraction featuring an 850-foot Zipline and 1,750-foot Zoomline, which launches riders from a 12-story slot-machine-themed platform, representing the largest slot machine in the world, to fly under the iconic Viva Vision canopy. With direct pedestrian access to eight of Fremont Street's world-renowned casino hotels, more than 70 restaurants and specialty retail kiosks, Fremont Street Experience attracts more than 24 million annual visitors.

For more information about Fremont Street Experience, please visit www.vegasexperience.com.





