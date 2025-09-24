 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Preservation Hall Brass Band to Headline Jazz for Justice 2025 in Downtown Pensacola

The free event takes place November 2 as part of the Foo Foo Festival.

By: Sep. 24, 2025
Preservation Hall Brass Band to Headline Jazz for Justice 2025 in Downtown Pensacola Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Legal Services of North Florida (LSNF) will present Jazz for Justice 2025 on Sunday, November 2, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Museum Plaza in Downtown Pensacola.

The free community event, part of the annual Foo Foo Festival, combines live jazz performances, food from local vendors, and family activities while raising awareness and support for free civil legal aid across North Florida.

The lineup includes Pensacola-based Whiskey and Water, followed by New Orleans group Bon Bon Vivant, and concludes with a headlining performance from the Preservation Hall Brass Band. Family programming includes interactive activities from the Pensacola MESS Hall, games, and opportunities for children and adults to enjoy the afternoon outdoors.

VIP tickets are available through sponsorships or individual purchase, offering access to the Voices of Pensacola Museum with food, drinks, and a private performance. Proceeds support LSNF, which provides free civil legal services across 16 counties, serving more than 20,000 people annually.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
Time: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Location: Museum Plaza, 120 Church St., Pensacola, FL
Admission: Free; VIP tickets available.
For more information, visit jazzforjustice.org or FooFooFest.com.




Don't Miss a Las Vegas News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
71 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
MJ the Musical
52 ratings

MJ the Musical
Chicago
64 ratings

Chicago
Operation Mincemeat
71 ratings

Operation Mincemeat

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos