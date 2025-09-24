Preservation Hall Brass Band to Headline Jazz for Justice 2025 in Downtown Pensacola

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legal Services of North Florida (LSNF) will present Jazz for Justice 2025 on Sunday, November 2, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Museum Plaza in Downtown Pensacola.

The free community event, part of the annual Foo Foo Festival, combines live jazz performances, food from local vendors, and family activities while raising awareness and support for free civil legal aid across North Florida.

The lineup includes Pensacola-based Whiskey and Water, followed by New Orleans group Bon Bon Vivant, and concludes with a headlining performance from the Preservation Hall Brass Band. Family programming includes interactive activities from the Pensacola MESS Hall, games, and opportunities for children and adults to enjoy the afternoon outdoors.

VIP tickets are available through sponsorships or individual purchase, offering access to the Voices of Pensacola Museum with food, drinks, and a private performance. Proceeds support LSNF, which provides free civil legal services across 16 counties, serving more than 20,000 people annually.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Museum Plaza, 120 Church St., Pensacola, FL

Admission: Free; VIP tickets available.

For more information, visit jazzforjustice.org or FooFooFest.com.