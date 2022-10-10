Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas

Before curtain call, the cast arrived to its new, permanent home on the Las Vegas Strip on custom motorcycles to pose for photos and greet fans.

Las Vegas News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022 Â 

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical celebrated its highly anticipated official opening in its brand-new, immersive theatre at Paris Las Vegas on Oct. 7, 2022. The sold-out audience filled with VIPs, rock fans and musical theatre enthusiasts alike were treated to an electrifying performance of back-to-back hit numbers from Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's best-selling albums including "Bat Out of Hell" and "Bat Out of Hell: Back to Hell," punctuated by high-octane special effects, pyrotechnics and a colossal set. The 26-member ensemble, live band and larger-than-life choreography transported showgoers into an alluring post-apocalyptic city filled with forbidden love and rebellious youth.

"Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's jaw-dropping songs soar with an unbelievable all-star cast. With motorcycles, explosions and driving choreography the 85-minute show fits beautifully into the Paris Theater," shared Jay Scheib, Director of Bat Out of Hell - The Musical. "I am so excited for Las Vegas to finally see the cast and crew's hard work, and Jim's dream come to life on stage."

Before curtain call, the cast of Bat Out of Hell - The Musical arrived to its new, permanent home on the Las Vegas Strip on custom motorcycles to pose for photos and greet fans. The special welcome moment marked the musical production's official arrival to Paris Las Vegas. After the 85-minute production and standing ovation, the cast, crew, producers, creative team and invited guests enjoyed a Bat Out of Hell-themed after party fit for a rockstar at Pool Ã¡ ParÃ­s, nestled under the hotel's Eiffel Tower.

Bat Out of Hell brings to life the legendary ballads of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, uniquely capturing the magic and excitement of a musical with the untameable energy of rock n' roll. Bat Out of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, with choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, original wig designs by Linda McKnight and casting by Louanne Madorma. Bat Out of Hell is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith and David Sonenberg with executive producer Julian Stoneman and managed in Las Vegas by BASE Entertainment.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical performs Tuesday - Sunday in the Paris Theater with tickets starting at $49 plus tax and applicable fees. A special VIP upgrade will be available upon checkout for those looking to elevate their entertainment experience. Tickets are available now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and BatOutOfHellVegas.com. Connect with the show on Instagram @lvBatOfOutHell, Twitter @lvBatOfOutHell, Facebook @LVBatOutOfHell, YouTube @BatOutOfHell - Las Vegas and TikTok @lvBatOfOutHell.

Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas
Travis Cormier, Alize Cruz, Travis Cloer, Anne Martinez

Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas
The cast

Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas
Jay Scheib

Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas
Travis Cloer and Anne Martinez

Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas
The cast

Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas
Travis Cormier and Alize Cruz

Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas
Travis Cormier with the cast, crew and creative team

Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas
The cast of Bat out of Hell

Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas
The cast of Bat out of Hell

Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas
The cast of Bat out of Hell

Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas
The cast of Bat out of Hell

Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas
The cast of Bat out of Hell

Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas
The cast of Bat out of Hell

Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas
The cast of Bat out of Hell

Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas
The cast of Bat out of Hell

Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas
The cast of Bat out of Hell

Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas
The cast of Bat out of Hell

Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas
The cast of Bat out of Hell






From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DEATH OF A SALESMAN- Live at 5:15!Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DEATH OF A SALESMAN- Live at 5:15!
October 9, 2022

Attention is being paid tonight at the Hudson Theatre, whereÂ Arthur Miller's Death of a SalesmanÂ celebrates its Broadway opening.Â Tune in today at 5:15pm as BroadwayWorld broadcasts live from the opening night red carpet!
Video: Go Inside Opening Night for 1776 on BroadwayVideo: Go Inside Opening Night for 1776 on Broadway
October 8, 2022

There is a revolution happening on Broadway! Roundabout Theatre Company and the American Repertory Theater's new Broadway production of 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, opened officially at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and were taking you inside the festivities in this video.
Video: Watch Highlights from 1776 on BroadwayVideo: Watch Highlights from 1776 on Broadway
October 6, 2022

Roundabout Theatre Company and the American Repertory Theaterâ€™s new Broadway production of 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, isÂ now in previews on Broadway and opens officially on October 6, 2022. Get a first look at highlights here!
Video: Go on a Backstage Tour of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at La Mirada TheatreVideo: Go on a Backstage Tour of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at La Mirada Theatre
October 6, 2022

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment are presenting the monstrously hilarious first show of their 2022-2023 season, the Southern California premiere of the newly-revised, London version of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein. Take a look at a backstage tour here!
Video: Inside Rehearsal For STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSICALVideo: Inside Rehearsal For STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSICAL
October 5, 2022

All new rehearsal footage has been released for Strictly Ballroom the Musical, coming to New Wimbledon Theatre on 7thÂ â€“ 12thÂ November.