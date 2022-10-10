Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BAT OUT OF HELL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Paris Las Vegas

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical celebrated its highly anticipated official opening in its brand-new, immersive theatre at Paris Las Vegas on Oct. 7, 2022. The sold-out audience filled with VIPs, rock fans and musical theatre enthusiasts alike were treated to an electrifying performance of back-to-back hit numbers from Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's best-selling albums including "Bat Out of Hell" and "Bat Out of Hell: Back to Hell," punctuated by high-octane special effects, pyrotechnics and a colossal set. The 26-member ensemble, live band and larger-than-life choreography transported showgoers into an alluring post-apocalyptic city filled with forbidden love and rebellious youth.

"Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's jaw-dropping songs soar with an unbelievable all-star cast. With motorcycles, explosions and driving choreography the 85-minute show fits beautifully into the Paris Theater," shared Jay Scheib, Director of Bat Out of Hell - The Musical. "I am so excited for Las Vegas to finally see the cast and crew's hard work, and Jim's dream come to life on stage."

Before curtain call, the cast of Bat Out of Hell - The Musical arrived to its new, permanent home on the Las Vegas Strip on custom motorcycles to pose for photos and greet fans. The special welcome moment marked the musical production's official arrival to Paris Las Vegas. After the 85-minute production and standing ovation, the cast, crew, producers, creative team and invited guests enjoyed a Bat Out of Hell-themed after party fit for a rockstar at Pool Ã¡ ParÃ­s, nestled under the hotel's Eiffel Tower.

Bat Out of Hell brings to life the legendary ballads of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, uniquely capturing the magic and excitement of a musical with the untameable energy of rock n' roll. Bat Out of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, with choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, original wig designs by Linda McKnight and casting by Louanne Madorma. Bat Out of Hell is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith and David Sonenberg with executive producer Julian Stoneman and managed in Las Vegas by BASE Entertainment.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical performs Tuesday - Sunday in the Paris Theater with tickets starting at $49 plus tax and applicable fees. A special VIP upgrade will be available upon checkout for those looking to elevate their entertainment experience. Tickets are available now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and BatOutOfHellVegas.com. Connect with the show on Instagram @lvBatOfOutHell, Twitter @lvBatOfOutHell, Facebook @LVBatOutOfHell, YouTube @BatOutOfHell - Las Vegas and TikTok @lvBatOfOutHell.