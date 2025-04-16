Photos: RAINBOW CABARET Launches as Part of Playhouse Series at the Modern Showrooms

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Pegasus Showroom at Alexis Park Resort took place on Thursday, April 10th, as Rainbow Cabaret delivered an unforgettable evening of music, laughter, and legendary glamor. As the second installment in the newly launched Playhouse Series at the Modern Showrooms, the show followed the acclaimed debut of Jordan von Haslow’s three-time BroadwayWorld Award-nominated production, Happy Birthday, Nat ‘King’ Cole, which opened the series on March 20th. See photos here!

A loving tribute to Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli—with a hilarious assist from Joan Rivers—Rainbow Cabaret reimagined a dream reunion between the mother-daughter icons, complete with dazzling duets, heartfelt monologues, and fierce comedy.

The trio of powerhouse performers brought the house down: Suzanne Goulet channeled Liza with uncanny accuracy, Denise Rose delivered Judy’s signature numbers with spellbinding emotion, and Barbara Brighton lit up the room with her razor-sharp Joan Rivers banter. Together, they captured the spirit and charisma of these legendary women in a way that was both reverent and electric.

The Pegasus Showroom was packed with a who’s who of Las Vegas entertainment and media, including Vegas411 Deputy Editor Sam Novak, legendary LA broadcaster Larry Carroll, entertainment journalist Dianne Davis, Nevada Film Critics Society’s Judy Thorburn, vocalist Monique Maffei Hester, iconic dancer Shirley “Shirl the Whirl” Cina, crooner Andrew Lee (“The Sinatra Guy”), Legends in Concert creator and producer Johnny Stuart, and beloved Vegas vocalist Teddy Davis, Jr.

“This is exactly why we created the Playhouse Series,” said Lisa Gay, Creative Director of the Playhouse Series. “To showcase unique, beautiful, musical performances that celebrate artistry and individuality. I can’t wait to announce what’s coming next—we’re just getting started.”

Lisa Gay, alongside Pete Housley, CEO of Modern Showrooms, founded the Playhouse Series to give audiences a fresh alternative in the Las Vegas entertainment landscape. Based on the buzz in the room and the standing ovation at curtain call, Rainbow Cabaret more than delivered.



Barbara Brighton and Suzanne Goulet

Barbara Brighton, Suzanne Goulet and Denise Rose

Denise Rose and Suzanne Goulet

Denise Rose and Suzanne Goulet

Denise Rose

Suzanne Goulet

Denise Rose

Barbara Brighton

Denise Rose and Suzanne Goulet

Denise Rose

Denise Rose and Suzanne Goulet

Suzanne Goulet

Suzanne Goulet

