Photo Flash: POTTED POTTER Celebrates 100th Performance at Bally's and Extends!

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff has a lot to celebrate this summer! The hit, family-friendly Las Vegas production celebrated its 100th performance on August 23, 2019 with the announcement that the show will continue to perform in the Windows Showroom at Bally's Las Vegas through January 5, 2020. Tickets are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.com or PottedPotter.com.

To celebrate the 100th show, a special 40% discount is available for Platinum tickets only with code LV100. Offer valid for all performances through November 3, 2019.

After several successful North American tours, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions have created a magical evening with London's West End hit in Las Vegas for it's first ever run on the famous Strip. Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC Television actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show debuted in Las Vegas on June 4, 2019, and was originally set to run through November 2019. However audiences and critics have embraced the enchanting, intimate production:

Selling out to crowds around the world, Potted Potter will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter. The perfect show for muggles, witches and wizards of all ages, this production of the boy-who lived's story combines all seven books into 70 hilarious minutes. The cleverly curated show includes all of your favorite characters, perfect Potter props, and even a live Quidditch match! The show currently stars two Potted Potter veterans, James Percy and Joseph Maudsley.

Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions first introduced the fabulously funny show to North American audiences in Toronto in 2012, where it received rave reviews. Over the past several years the show has completed multiple tours, delighting crowds with its clever wit. Potted Potter has left audiences feeling positively nostalgic and has sold out theatres across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai, and Canada. Whether you're team Gryffindor or don't know the difference between a Death Eater and Dumbledore this show is a seriously good time.

Photo Credit: Cyndee Dodd

