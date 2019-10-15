Photo Flash: PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON Receives Three Gold Awards in Best of Las Vegas

This weekend the Las Vegas Review-Journal handed out its annual Best of Las Vegas Awards and Piff the Magic Dragon was honored with three gold medals including "Best Comedian," "Best Magician" and "Best Headliner." To celebrate being the first to win all three awards, Piff along with his trusty sidekick Mr Piffles, The World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua™, and Las Vegas Showgirl, Jade Simone, performed a special free show to thank fans for their support.



The celebration kicked off with a proclamation by Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who declared Oct. 13 "Piff the Magic Dragon Day." Following the proclamation, the celebration continued with the show, featuring special congratulatory videos made by Piff's good friends, Penn Jillette, Terry Fator, and John Bizarre, an unofficial award ceremony where Piff was presented three trophy's to commemorate his win and a meet & greet with all those who attended.



This news follows the recent announcement of Piff being named one of the 10 Comics to Watch in 2019 by Variety. Recognized and respected throughout the world as the definitive voice of the entertainment industry, Variety's unveiling of their annual "10 Comics to Watch" feature is considered one of the biggest events in the comedy world each year. With past honorees including Zach Galifianakis, Rebel Wilson, Patton Oswalt, Tiffany Haddish, Aziz Ansari, Amy Schumer and Donald Glover, Piff now joins the prominent list of stand-ups and comedy creatives.



For more information of Piff the Magic Dragon, visit www.piffthemagicdragon.com.





