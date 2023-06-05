POTTED POTTER – THE HARRY POTTER PARODY Celebrates Four Years in Las Vegas

Mayor Goodman proclaimed Sunday, June 4, 2023, “POTTED POTTER – The Unauthorized Harry Experience” Day in Las Vegas.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Feature: The Docksiders drop anchor at Notoriety in new residency. Photo 3 Feature: The Docksiders drop anchor at Notoriety in new residency.
Broadway In The HOOD Launches The Legacy Theatre Project Photo 4 Broadway In The HOOD Launches The Legacy Theatre Project

Broadway In The HOOD Launches The Legacy Theatre Project

 Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff continues to cast a spell on Las Vegas celebrating its fourth anniversary at The Magic Attic showroom inside Horseshoe Las Vegas on Sunday, June 4, 2023, and a very special proclamation from the City of Las Vegas.

The current stars of the hit, family-friendly show, James Edwards and Nicholas Charles, were flying high celebrating the anniversary as well as a special Proclamation from Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.  In honor of the four-year milestone and over 1000 performances, Mayor Goodman proclaimed Sunday, June 4, 2023, “POTTED POTTER – The Unauthorized Harry Experience” Day in Las Vegas.

The celebration continues throughout the month of June with a special $40 general admission ticket using the code: 4YEARS. Tickets are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.com or PottedPotter.com.  

After several successful North American tours, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions have created a magical evening with London’s West End hit in Las Vegas for its first ever run on the famous Strip. Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC Television actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show debuted at Bally’s Las Vegas on June 4, 2019.  Both audiences and critics have embraced the show, which currently stars Nicholas Charles and James Edwards.

Selling out to crowds around the world, Potted Potter will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter. The perfect show for muggles, witches and wizards of all ages, this production of the boy-who lived’s story combines all seven books into 70 hilarious minutes. The cleverly curated show includes all of your favorite characters, perfect Potter props, and even a live Quidditch match! 

Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions first introduced the fabulously funny show to North American audiences in Toronto in 2012, where it received rave reviews. Over the past several years the show has completed multiple tours, delighting crowds with its clever wit.  Potted Potter has left audiences feeling positively nostalgic and has sold out theatres across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai, and Canada. Whether you’re team Gryffindor or don’t know the difference between a Death Eater and Dumbledore this show is a seriously good time.

Photo Credit: James Smith, TheActivity.org



RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Asylum Theatre to Present THE THERAPIST by Gabriela Yepes This Month Photo
Asylum Theatre to Present THE THERAPIST by Gabriela Yepes This Month

The Asylum Theatre will present THE THERAPIST a new English translation by resident playwright Gigi Guizado of Gabriela Yepes' award-winning Peruvian play LA TERAPEUTA.

2
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts GARAGE INVASION in July Photo
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts GARAGE INVASION in July

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play, Garage Invasion, will debut on July 12, 2023 online.

3
Broadway In The HOOD Launches The Legacy Theatre Project Photo
Broadway In The HOOD Launches The Legacy Theatre Project

Emmy® and Tony Award®-nominated Broadway In The HOOD has announced its newest campaign, The Legacy Theatre Project, to raise $25 million to “raise the roof” of a state-of-the-art facility.

4
Comedian Mike E. Winfield Returns To Americas Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARAS LIVE At Luxo Photo
Comedian Mike E. Winfield Returns To America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARAS LIVE At Luxor In Las Vegas Wednesday, May 24

Mike E. Winfield, stand-up comedian and Golden Buzzer recipient, returns tonight to the variety-style spectacle America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live at Luxor Hotel and Casino. Tickets are now on sale for Winfield's second run as the show's guest host.

More Hot Stories For You

and regionstable.regionsid=22 and LOCATE(',', regionsfield) = 0;

Videos

The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX Video The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX
Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim Video
Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim
Corey Hawkins Wants to 'Plant the Seeds of Possibility ' on Broadway Video
Corey Hawkins Wants to 'Plant the Seeds of Possibility ' on Broadway
How Bonnie Milligan Built a Better Debra Video
How Bonnie Milligan Built a Better Debra
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alain Nu, The Man Who Knows
Notoriety (1/19-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How We Heal
Open-Door Playhouse (5/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Garage Invasion
Open-Door Playhouse (7/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming
Open-Door Playhouse (6/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spongebob Musical
Seedling Theatre Company (7/14-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Falling Star at Buzzard's Roost
Open-Door Playhouse (6/13-7/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming
Open-Door Playhouse (6/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You