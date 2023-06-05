POTTED POTTER – THE HARRY POTTER PARODY Celebrates Four Years in Las Vegas

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff continues to cast a spell on Las Vegas celebrating its fourth anniversary at The Magic Attic showroom inside Horseshoe Las Vegas on Sunday, June 4, 2023, and a very special proclamation from the City of Las Vegas.

The current stars of the hit, family-friendly show, James Edwards and Nicholas Charles, were flying high celebrating the anniversary as well as a special Proclamation from Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. In honor of the four-year milestone and over 1000 performances, Mayor Goodman proclaimed Sunday, June 4, 2023, “POTTED POTTER – The Unauthorized Harry Experience” Day in Las Vegas.

The celebration continues throughout the month of June with a special $40 general admission ticket using the code: 4YEARS. Tickets are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.com or PottedPotter.com.

After several successful North American tours, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions have created a magical evening with London’s West End hit in Las Vegas for its first ever run on the famous Strip. Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC Television actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show debuted at Bally’s Las Vegas on June 4, 2019. Both audiences and critics have embraced the show, which currently stars Nicholas Charles and James Edwards.

Selling out to crowds around the world, Potted Potter will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter. The perfect show for muggles, witches and wizards of all ages, this production of the boy-who lived’s story combines all seven books into 70 hilarious minutes. The cleverly curated show includes all of your favorite characters, perfect Potter props, and even a live Quidditch match!

Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions first introduced the fabulously funny show to North American audiences in Toronto in 2012, where it received rave reviews. Over the past several years the show has completed multiple tours, delighting crowds with its clever wit. Potted Potter has left audiences feeling positively nostalgic and has sold out theatres across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai, and Canada. Whether you’re team Gryffindor or don’t know the difference between a Death Eater and Dumbledore this show is a seriously good time.

Photo Credit: James Smith, TheActivity.org